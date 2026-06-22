Liverpool will this week present a new and improved offer to RB Leipzig for Yan Diomande, though the Bundesliga side’s verdict could dampen FSG’s spirits, while new details have also emerged on the Reds’ first offer for the Ivory Coast star.

The Merseysiders have identified Diomande as their dream successor to Mo Salah, who departed Anfield after nine years this summer.

Regular readers of TEAMtalk will know all about the teenager, with sources having revealed as far back as December that he was already being sounded out by Liverpool club officials over a summer move to Anfield.

And while the Reds last week agreed a deal to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna, they are ready to go all out for Diomande too, having seen an opening offer – reportedly worth €90m up front with a further €10m in add-ons – rejected.

Despite that bid, worth up to £87m ($116m) falling short, Liverpool are ready to launch a new and improved second offer, and now an update from Fabrizio Romano has told supporters how this could play out.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: “Liverpool had a bid rejected of €100m, but Liverpool will bid again, there is no doubt.

“I already told you, and I can confirm, Liverpool will be back at the table for negotiation. Liverpool are pushing on the player side, so what I can tell you behind the scenes is that Liverpool are trying their best in terms of a financial proposal to get the player on their side 100%.

“RB Leipzig keep insisting they want to continue with Diomande. They believe that keeping Diomande is a smart decision, giving him a big salary, a new contract, and then next summer he can decide whatever he wants after playing Champions League football with Leipzig.

“Liverpool will be very aggressive. Liverpool will bid more than €100m.

“It’s going to be a big proposal coming from Liverpool in order to try and change the situation. Liverpool are working on the player side in terms of contract proposal, salary…they’re working hard to get this deal done for Yan Diomande.”

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Liverpool offer actually worth less than stated

The Liverpool move for Diomande, while dating back to last year, is now being pushed along by Andoni Iraola, who is desperate to bring the teenager in and is driving the Reds to seal a deal for a player who he thinks would be perfect for his system at Anfield.

Worryingly, though, as we exclusively revealed last week, it could now take a Bundesliga transfer record for a deal to be agreed.

Interestingly, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs also claims the first offer for Diomande may actually have been for slightly less up front than originally stated and has also confirmed the four other stars they are looking at if their bid ultimately fails.

Posting on X, he wrote: “Understand Liverpool’s bid for Yan Diomande was actually €80m+€20m, not €90m+€10m, as originally thought.

Liverpool view Diomande as a priority, while PSG could bid as well. Optimism player wants to join.

“Yet if Leipzig don’t engage over a sale, Liverpool are also prepared to move on to other targets. Said El Mala, Yankuba Minteh and Matias Fernandez-Pardo among them, while Bradley Barcola appreciated.

“Diomande not expected to be a drawn-out saga, as was the case with Alexander Isak 12 months ago.

“Liverpool waited all summer for Isak due to more complicated circumstances (Newcastle incomings influenced timeline), and knowing his form, peak age and status as a proven Premier League goalscorer all supported that waiting tactic.

“This window, there is urgency to add in wide areas, and as a result Liverpool are not planning for Diomande pursuit to run into August. The €80m+€20m offer was pretty swiftly rejected, and Liverpool are now assessing whether Leipzig are prepared to engage.”

Liverpool’s second offer is expected to arrive this week, and a big buy-in from the player gives them hope that a deal can be pulled off.

PSG’s interest, though, is understood to be significant, particularly as they continue to reshape their attacking options and assess the futures of several high-profile forwards.

They are yet to make their move, but that could also change in the coming days.

Indeed, any deal to take Diomande to the Parc des Princes could clear the way for Barcola to depart, presenting the Reds with an opportunity themselves to land the France star.

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