€150m winger ‘keen’ on Liverpool ‘move’ and ‘becoming Mohamed Salah’s ‘heir’

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande wants to join Liverpool and replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield, according to a reliable source, as TEAMtalk reveals the problems that the Reds’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are facing in getting a deal done for the star.

TEAMtalk has long reported Liverpool’s desire to sign Diomande in the summer transfer window.

With Mohamed Salah leaving this summer, the Premier League club believe that the Ivory Coast international winger would be his perfect replacement.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Liverpool are already in talks with Diomande’s agents.

There is interest in the 19-year-old winger from Paris Saint-Germain, too.

However, according to The i Paper, Diomande wants to join Liverpool and replace the legendary Mo Salah in the team.

The publication has reported that ‘Liverpool are in talks with RB Leipzig’ over a deal for Diomande.

The report has added: ‘The Ivory Coast international is understood to be keen on the move – and the prospect of becoming Salah’s heir – but there would need to be movement on the price before the transfer can move forward’.

The i Paper has reported that Leipzig want £120m for Diomande, while Bild has claimed that the German club could demand as much as €150m (£129.6m, $174.5m).

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RB Leipzig want to keep Yan Diomande – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that RB Leipzig want to keep Yan Diomande.

Sources have told us that Diomande himself is not pushing for a move away from the German club.

Leipzig want the teenager to stay at the club for another season.

The Bundesliga outfit are keen on handing Diomande a new contract with a release clause.

We understand that new Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola is fully behind FSG’s pursuit of Diomande.

However, if RB Leipzig stick to their stance of keeping the winger, then Liverpool could have to look elsewhere for a right-winger to replace Mo Salah.

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