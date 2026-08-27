Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has urged Yankuba Minteh to think carefully about his next move and his future in football after suggesting Liverpool could still secure his signature amid claims the Seagulls’ inflated £80m valuation had seen the Reds cool their interest.

The Merseyside giants are looking to add some serious pazzazz to their attack, having lost club icon Mohamed Salah at the end of last season and following nine glorious years with Liverpool.

And having on Thursday morning finally agreed a blockbuster £120m deal with PSG for Bradley Barcola, the focus at Anfield now turns to the potential addition of the second winger that Andoni Iraola would like to land.

With FSG having decided against meeting Paris Saint-Germain’s demands for a second of their wantaway players, Ibrahim Mbaye, Liverpool had instead started negotiating with Brighton over a potential deal for Minteh.

But having seen two bids – the second of which topped £60m (€70m, $81m) – rejected by Brighton, Liverpool got cold feet on a deal after the Seagulls stunned them with a hefty £80m (€93m, $109m) demand, a figure seen as far too high.

Despite that, Hurzler has suggested the Reds are far from done in the transfer chase and has now issued a personal plea to the player to think very carefully about what he wants to do next.

“Rumours. Rumours. Let’s see what happens,” Hurzeler told a press conference. “Again, another example of a player who benefits from the success of the team.

“He benefits, for example, from the hard work of Pascal [Gross], hard work from Jack Hinshelwood, hard work from all the other players. And he knows it.

“Therefore I also think it’s important to understand as a player what you have here, playing for a club like Brighton.

“You have a club that gives you the chance, you team-mates who are really trying to push you, you have a club that is there for you also in tough moments.

“[New Man Utd signing] Carlos Baleba had so many tough moments when he was here; Minteh also had tough moments, but we were always there for them, always tried to help them; their teammates are there for them.”

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Hurzeler suggests Liverpool still want Yankuba Minteh

Hurzeler, who has made clear that he is accepting of Brighton’s position as a selling club, continued: “So I think it’s also important for the players to understand what they have here with this club, how the fans are connected, how we are working together.

“It’s difficult to find a similar environment, or better environment, for potential young players.

But the same with Minteh, we were successful as a team; that brings attention to him, so let’s see what happens.

“If you ask me if I’ll try to convince him to stay, yes, I try to convince him to stay. But can I control everything? No, I can’t control everything.”

Suggesting Liverpool’s efforts to sign the former Newcastle man are not yet over, and that a compromise could still be reached, Hurzeler continued: “From my perspective, Minteh, he’s a Brighton player; he needs to commit to this club.

“Because he knows that these rumours only come because he benefits from everything here.

“From how he’s been worked with, how he’s been protected from everyone, how he’s been developed. So I think that’s also important for him.

“Then in the end, we all know, everyone knows, how the football business works. Let’s see the ideas from Liverpool.

“We have a clear idea how we want to go forward, but we have a lot of things in our hands regarding this player.

“But in the end, there’s Tony [Bloom, owner], there’s Paul [Barber, CEO], together with them we try to make the right decision.”

One winger who won’t be joining the Reds is Ismaila Sarr after sources played down claims that Liverpool have seen a bid rejected for the Senegal international, after the full truths behind those surprise links was revealed.

However, should the Reds ultimately land on Minteh alongside Barcola, it would place Cody Gakpo’s future at Anfield in serious threat.

While we understand the Reds would prefer to keep the Dutchman until January, he has made it clear he is open to joining Tottenham Hotspur, and a new update on Thursday morning appears to have fuelled his chances.