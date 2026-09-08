Liverpool have been told they could live to regret their failure to sign a direct replacement for Mohamed Salah this summer, though TEAMtalk has been exclusively told why FSG may well be kicking themselves more for missing a £62.5m alternative.

The Reds spent their big bucks this summer on Bradley Barcola, who arrived on the penultimate day of the window in a deal worth a colossal £123m (€140m, $163m) – just shy of a club-record fee.

Barcola will be tasked with replicating the incredible goals and assists record enjoyed by Mohamed Salah at Anfield, with the Egyptian a hugely popular figure among fans and having blasted his way up to third on their all-time top scorers list.

However, the French star operates best on the left side of the attack, a position in which Liverpool already boast several other options already.

And with FSG failing to sign a direct replacement for Salah on the right side of their forward line, despite a late window move for Ismaila Sarr and also having had two offers rejected for Yankuba Minteh, Stephen Warnock feels that transfer failure could come back to haunt the Reds.

“Ultimately, yes, it could cost them,” Warnock told TEAMtalk in association with Gambler Media.

“But one of the biggest issues is that, was there an adequate replacement that they thought could replicate what Salah was doing? I don’t think there is an adequate replacement because what Salah did was phenomenal.

“Liverpool will have a valuation on players who they are willing to reach, and I found it quite strange that they decided to go in for Ismaila Sarr so late in the transfer window, with his age and his price. However, it is understandable why they didn’t pursue that move too much, probably down to Crystal Palace’s stance on him but also his age.”

Asked if they could go back in for Minteh, who at 22 is seven years younger than Sarr and has a higher ceiling, Warnock added: “Yankuba Minteh is an interesting one because you wonder whether they’d have really pushed for that move had he been fully fit.

“The funny thing is that they have known for so long about Salah leaving, but they still haven’t found a replacement. I always think you should be looking two or three seasons ahead; with injuries, dips in form, you’ve always got to be thinking about who is next in line.

“I just feel like Liverpool haven’t rectified that situation, and I find it absolutely incredible to be honest. I think they possibly will go back in for Minteh in January, but there might be someone else who pops up on the radar between now and then…”

DON’T MISS: Gakpo primed for new role in Liverpool side as pundit reveals Iraola’s Barcola masterplan – Exclusive

Warnock questions failure to sign Semenyo and Diomande

The signing of Barcola ended a near year-long chase for the former PSG star, though he was not their initial top target, with Liverpool having also chased Antoine Semenyo last January, before being beaten to the punch by Manchester City, and having spent the early weeks of the summer pursuing Yan Diomande.

Assessing that double miss, Warnock reckons it was ‘strange’ that the Reds did not push hard for Semenyo, who joined City in a £62.5m (€73m, $84.5m) deal.

“I found it really strange at the time that they didn’t buy Semenyo,” he added.

“For the price he was at, and yes, it was inflated, but he’s a proven Premier League player, an absolute powerhouse who scores goals, reliable, durable – he just ticks every single box.

“I didn’t think he’d do what he’s done at Man City so quickly; I thought it would have taken him some time to settle in, but I think Liverpool really missed out on one there.

“I can see them going back in for Minteh, but it really depends on his form between now and January once he gets himself back fit, but it’s going to be very difficult as that is such a short window.”

On Diomande, he added: “Yan Diomande was one they also wanted, but having seen him at the World Cup, I’m not entirely sure he’d be the right fit for £100 million, I think £50-60 million would have been a realistic value for him, but everyone works on potential now and thinks about what they might be capable of in 10 years’ time.”

As for Barcola, Jamie Carragher’s 14-word tweet about the Frenchman quickly went viral, having caused much merriment among Liverpool fans.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola has hinted at a permanent role change for a star going forwards and has sent the Richard Hughes signing he condemned to the bench a message of encouragement.