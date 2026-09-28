Liverpool: £70m winger says YES to joining, but Man Utd ‘can come banging on the doors’

A winger Liverpool tried to sign in the summer still wants to join the Reds, though Manchester United have been named as one club who could disrupt a move.

Liverpool entered the summer transfer window intending to sign three new wingers. In conjunction with the arrivals, Mohamed Salah departed, and exit opportunities for Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa were very real.

Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz joined, though both are more suited to playing on the left side.

For the spot on the right flank vacated by Salah, Liverpool tabled bids for Ismaila Sarr and Yankuba Minteh.

Regarding the latter, offers of £50m and then £60m were refused by Brighton who bumped the asking price up to £80m.

Ultimately, Liverpool called off their pursuits of Minteh and Sarr, and thus pulled the plug on Gakpo’s £85m switch to Manchester City.

However, it was widely reported at the time that Minteh had agreed personal terms with the Reds and desired a switch to Anfield.

And according to the latest from Gambian journalist, Baboucarr Fallaboweh, Minteh still wants the move.

Yankuba Minteh still wants to join Liverpool

When asked by Sport Witness whether Liverpool are still the most suitable club for Minteh, the reporter replied: “I think Liverpool. He will still want to go to Liverpool. Depending on [how] Liverpool will activate that desire to still have him.

“Because right now, his situation has not been helped because he is injured. If not, then you could have more justification for him to showcase his performance why Liverpool were after him.”

The BBC reported earlier in September that now the summer window has closed, Brighton’s asking price for Minteh has dropped to a slightly more reasonable £70m.

Around that same time, Seagulls boss, Fabian Hurzeler, effectively gave Minteh the green light to join Liverpool as early as the mid-season January window.

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Hurzeler said: “If the whole team is successful and the individual shines then Yankuba will get a lot of attention again and he can then maybe fulfil his dream in the next transfer window.”

But with Gakpo still at Liverpool and rediscovering his form this season, the Reds might determine they have no need of Minteh’s services.

Aside from Gakpo, Andoni Iraola can also call upon Barcola, Munoz, Rio Ngumoha, Federico Chiesa and now Lewis Koumas too for the wide spots.

If Liverpool don’t go back in for Minteh, Fallaboweh claimed the 22-year-old left-footer would more than likely join a different Premier League club when the time comes to leave Brighton, with Man Utd namechecked.

The Gambian journalist added: “But at the overall situation, even if he moves, I don’t think he will move outside the Premier League. Manchester United can come banging on their doors.

“It’s a big win for him to be associated with Liverpool. So, it gives other big European clubs around the world to take a closer look at him now that they know Brighton’s actual price. So, it will be easier for them to explore it.”