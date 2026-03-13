Arne Slot has reportedly ‘chosen’ who he wants to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool this summer, though TEAMtalk understands their actual No.1 target is someone different.

Finding a suitable replacement for Salah is among Liverpool’s most pressing concerns ahead of this summer window, as the experienced forward’s performances have dramatically declined this season and a long-anticipated move to Saudi Arabia edges closer to reality.

Salah is currently struggling to impact games and has become a major weak link in Slot’s side, with a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes now claiming that they want Brighton star Yankuba Minteh to replace him.

21-year-old Minteh previously shone under Slot at Feyenoord and has five goal involvements in 25 Premier League appearances this season.

The report from the Spanish outlet claims Slot has been tasked with ‘choosing’ Salah’s replacement and has made the Brighton star a ‘top priority’, while the Seagulls are demanding around £69m to ‘authorise’ this deal.

Now, this is unlikely to be true for a couple of reasons. Firstly, FSG will ultimately have the final say over who replaces Salah, especially with Slot’s future at the club far from certain.

Liverpool’s actual No.1 choice to replace Salah as potential Slot successor eyes job

Slot’s position is due to be reviewed at the end of this campaign, though we understand that Xabi Alonso has set his sights on replacing him, and his presence is starting to irritate the Dutchman.

As mentioned, we have also reported that Liverpool have decided to make RB Leipzig standout Yan Diomande their Salah heir and they are planning to lodge a huge early bid to fend off competition from Premier League rivals.

Diomande, who has also been linked with Manchester United in recent months, is likely to cost over £85m, with Fabzizio Romano recently confirming that Liverpool will push for wingers in the summer.

Romano said: “I think it will be a busy summer for Liverpool with wingers. It’s very clear they need to reinforce their wingers.

“The situation with Salah and Gakpo. In general, I think Liverpool need to add something fresh in that position. I will come back very soon to tell you more.”

He added: “Michael Olise is appreciated, but Bayern have no intention at all of letting him go. There’s no release clause in his contract. There are other realistic targets for Liverpool.”

