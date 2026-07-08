Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh has been linked with a move to Liverpool

Liverpool’s tricky task of finding a replacement for Mohamed Salah on the right side of their attack has seen a respected journalist talk up three reasons why Yankuba Minteh could prove the surprise answer, despite growing hopes that a deal for Bradley Barcola can also now be done.

The Merseyside giants waved an emotional farewell to Salah in May, with the Egyptian departing Anfield as one of their greatest ever players, helping Liverpool to win eight major honours and sitting third on their all-time top goalscorers list.

Naturally, replacing such an icon is no easy feat and the Reds’ plans have already suffered a major setback having seen their number one pick – Yan Diomande – make it clear he prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Now FSG have widened their net further, and while Barcola remains a plum pick, he is more effective off the left wing, a position Liverpool are well covered for.

In the immediate wake of seeing Diomande open talks with PSG, this report named six alternative options that sporting director Richard Hughes would consider.

In light of that, respected Liverpool FC specialist journalist David Lynch has explained why he would make a beeline for Minteh, despite the Brighton star enduring a pretty tough campaign at the AMEX.

The Reds have also been linked with Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo and Said El Mala of Cologne, and Lynch, speaking to the Anfield Index YouTube show, made his feelings on Minteh clear.

“I think of that kind of trio that I definitely know that they’re interested in, in terms of Fernandez-Pardo, El Mala and Minteh,” Lynch explained.

“I have to say the one I lean towards, and he probably had the least impressive season of the three, actually, is probably Minteh.

“Minteh is probably a better profile fit, obviously a left footer on the right-hand side, got Premier League experience.”

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Journalist picks out some big reasons why Liverpool should sign Minteh

The Gambia international only managed seven goal contributions (three scored, four assists) in 34 appearances across the 2025/26 campaign, but Lynch believes his output would soar by moving to Anfield.

“He didn’t have a great season last season in terms of output,” Lynch admitted.

“I think the way Brighton play may hamstring him a little bit. He’s very much pushed out quite wide rather than getting into goal-scoring central positions.”

Indeed, Lynch believes Liverpool’s style would unlock far bigger numbers from the 21-year-old, who could excel under new manager Andoni Iraola.

“I think in a kind of Iraola system, I can easily see how his numbers would upscale.”

“He also works incredibly hard off the ball. His defensive numbers are great.”

Lynch, though, admits Liverpool should still try and go all out for Barcola.

“I think it’s tough pickings really,” he said, discussing Liverpool’s alternatives to Diomande.

“That’s why I’m really wedded to the idea that you go and get Barcola if you can.

“But if they had to move down the list, I think he [Minteh] would be quite high up for me.”

On the subject of Barcola, Liverpool’s hopes of unlocking a deal have been enhanced after PSG agreed personal terms with a brilliant France star over a five-year deal.

And with the two-time reigning European champions also in the hunt for Eli Junior Kroupi, Barcola could find himself squeezed even further down the pecking order after playing second fiddle to Desire Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele last season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been tipped to enter the running to hijack a £50m winger deal that Manchester United had their hearts set on this summer.

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