Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool gets stunning boost as Nwaneri decision reached

A journalist has talked up the chances of Liverpool signing Yankuba Minteh even though Brighton have snubbed their £50million bid, while the Reds have reached a decision on a potential move for Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Ronald Araujo. Munoz will help to bolster Liverpool’s winger options, but they are still aiming to land two more wide players to transform Andoni Iraola’s attack.

Liverpool remain in negotiations for Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, though a deal for Minteh is also on the cards.

Yankuba Minteh to Liverpool latest

David Ornstein broke the news of Liverpool’s £50m bid for Minteh on Thursday afternoon.

It was rejected by Brighton. However, The Athletic’s Brighton correspondent, Andy Naylor, has admitted he expects the 22-year-old to make the switch to Anfield.

Naylor wrote on X/Twitter: ‘On transfers, Minteh (to Liverpool) and Baleba (to Man Utd) will probably both end up happening, as the offers (50m and around 60m) are not that far away from making sense.

‘Big profits again and moves to big clubs for players given game time + developed. That’s the model.’

We can confirm that Barcola remains Liverpool’s top winger target amid their separate pursuit of Minteh.

Ethan Nwaneri decision

Liverpool admire Arsenal starlet Nwaneri but are not planning to open talks for him this summer.

On Wednesday, a ‘team of five elite reporters’ wrote on social media: ‘Exclusive[.] London sources confirm: @LFC and Arsenal were locked in intense, high-level talks ALL DAY today.

‘The subject was Ethan Nwaneri. @Arsenal are looking to sell the player this summer.’

But Anfield Sector have shut down the rumour by responding: ‘There is admiration for his abilities as a footballer but no desire to complete a transfer currently as things stand.’

Exit agreement

Liverpool have agreed to loan right-back Calvin Ramsay to St Mirren for the season, as per The Scottish Sun.

Fabrizio Romano subsequently added the following information: ‘Calvin Ramsay leaves Liverpool and agrees to join St Mirren on loan until June 2027.

‘…currently out of contract in one year at #LFC.’

The 23-year-old appears set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer once his loan spell with St Mirren concludes.