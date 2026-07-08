Liverpool remain interested in signing Yankuba Minteh from Brighton, and TEAMtalk understands they could submit a concrete bid in the next two weeks, though luring him from the south coast won’t be straightforward.

The 21-year-old Gambian international has re-emerged as a realistic target for the Reds, who are actively exploring options to strengthen their forward line after finding it difficult to land primary targets, such as RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.

Minteh, who notched three goals and four assists in the Premier League in 2025/26, can play on the right or left-wing and is viewed by Liverpool as someone who could succeed Mo Salah in the long-term.

Brighton, however, are in a strong position. The Seagulls view Minteh as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young prospects and are determined to extract a fee in the region of £70-80 million.

They argue this valuation properly reflects his rapid development, technical quality, and market comparables.

They point to Anthony Gordon’s recent move to Barcelona as a yardstick, and the England international’s switch could ultimately surpass £70 million, including add-ons.

Minteh already possesses greater top-flight experience than Liverpool’s headline target, Diomande, who commands a valuation north of £100million.

READ NEXT – Barcelona battling Liverpool, Man Utd to sign superstar Australian teen after breakout World Cup

Brighton star perfect for Iraola’s Liverpool revolution

The winger landscape has shifted noticeably in recent days.

Manchester United’s strong interest in Crysencio Summerville has gained momentum, with sources confirming the Dutch winger is highly keen on a move to Old Trafford.

Should that transfer materialise, it would further shift to Minteh as a leading alternative for Liverpool.

The youngster has featured on the Merseyside club’s radar for some time. Although never the primary objective, a switch to Anfield would offer him a platform to develop under Andoni Iraola – one he would likely find extremely difficult to reject.

With Salah set to leave, Liverpool are prioritising attacking reinforcements. Iraola is eager to add depth and dynamism to his squad, and insiders indicate that proactive action on a new winger is expected over the next fortnight.

A fresh approach for Minteh could form a central part of those plans, though bridging the gap between Liverpool’s valuation and Brighton’s ambitious demands will require careful negotiation.

There is no bid yet, to be clear, but the longer the position remains unfilled the more Minteh shifts into focus.

Minteh’s blistering pace, direct dribbling, and proven Premier League credentials make him an appealing fit for the Reds’ style of play and he is the type of player Iraola loves.

Brighton are shrews negotiators, though, and will be hard to shift from their high asking price.

READ MORE – Liverpool urged to sign Yankuba Minteh winger as surprise Salah heir – his G/A would ‘upscale’ at Anfield