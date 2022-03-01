Liverpool and Manchester City are both reportedly preparing an offer to sign in-demand Villarreal sensation Yeremi Pino.

The 19-year-old winger is a hot topic of debate in Spain following a sensational display over the weekend. Indeed, the teenage star underlined his enormous potential with a four-goal display as the Yellow Submarine sunk Espanyol 5-1.

That performance has taken his tally to seven goals and four assists this season in 32 appearances. Indeed, he is very much seen as one of LaLiga’s standout young stars, who is clearly enjoying his football under the guidance of Unai Emery.

Predictably, though, the Spanish press are alreasdy indicating he won’t be at Villarreal for long. As such reports in Spain, via Sport Witness, suggest four Premier League sides are keeping a close watch on Pino.

Indeed, they claim that Liverpool, Manchester City are at the front of the queue for the winger. However, they are far from alone with Arsenal and Chelsea also keeping tabs on Yeremi Pino, who is simply known as Yeremy.

And while Arsenal’s interest dates back to last year, Mikel Arteta’s side are not the favourites to sign him. As per Fijchajés, that honour befalls City and Liverpool who they state are ‘most interested’ in Yeremy.

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Indeed, the outlet claims both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s sides will make an approach to lure Yeremy away from Spain. To do that, the report states the pair are ‘preparing offers’ ahead of the summer window.

They claim a number of European sides are also watching Yeremy in a view of launching a bid. And while they don’t name the sides, they expect the interest in the two-times capped Spain star to heat up this summer.

Liverpool looking to reinvest in their attack

Klopp is seemingly most keen on Yeremy with big chances afoot at Liverpool this summer. Speculation continues to persist over the futures of both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

And while Liverpool continue to negotiate with Salah, Mane’s future rarely makes the news.

The Senegal star, like Salah, also has just over a year to run on his contract.

However, speculation suggests he might be the one to make way this summer should Liverpool receive a suitable offer.

And should he depart, one man who is being strongly linked is Jarrod Bowen.

The 25-year-old fits the profile of player Liverpool target to a tee. His best years still remain, he boasts an incredible workrate, rarely picks up injuries and is already proven in the Premier League.

He would appear the perfect acquisition on paper, though he won’t come cheap as a result.

Bowen, however, will not come cheap. Online outlet Caught Offside cite a West Ham source and claims Bowen’s value is “going up with every passing game.” Accordingly, it’s claimed the Hammers will now demand “at least £75m” for his signature.

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