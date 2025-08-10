Liverpool are keeping tabs on a striker that Newcastle United are determined to sign in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as the Premier League champions look at alternatives if they are unable to get a deal done to bring Alexander Isak to Anfield.

Isak has become one of the most talked-about players this summer, with Liverpool determined to sign the Newcastle United striker. Despite securing the services of Hugo Ekitike, once Liverpool learned that Isak had told Newcastle that he wants to leave, as exclusively first reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, on July 24, the Premier League champions have been pressing ahead to secure the services of the Sweden international.

Liverpool have had a bid of £120million (€138.4m, $161.4m), including add-ons, for Isak already turned down.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to pay up £150m (€173.2m, $201.7m) for Isak, but the Merseyside club are waiting for Newcastle to line up a replacement striker first.

Yoane Wissa is widely expected to be that striker for Newcastle, with the Magpies in talks with Brentford over a summer deal.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has reported that Wissa himself ‘wants to leave and join Newcastle’.

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle have had a bid of £25million (€28.8m, $33.6m) for the Brentford striker already turned down and are planning to make a new and improved bid.

CaughtOffSide has acknowledged Newcastle’s interest in Wissa, adding that Brentford value the DR Congo international striker at £50million (€57.7m, $67.2m).

The report has noted that the striker’s agents are in talks with Newcastle, with the player himself enthusiastic about a move to St. James’ Park.

However, CaughtOffSide has claimed that Liverpool are keeping an eye on the development of Wissa.

The Reds have identified the Brentford striker as a potential alternative to Isak if Newcastle remain steadfast in their stance of not selling the former Real Sociedad striker.

Tottenham Hotspur are also reported to be interested in Wissa, who has drawn admirers from the Saudi Pro League as well.

How likely are Liverpool to sign Yoane Wissa for £50m?

Liverpool have already signed Hugo Ekitike this summer, and, with Darwin Nunez leaving for Al-Hilal, the French striker will replace the Uruguay international in Arne Slot’s starting line-up.

It must be noted that Liverpool moved for Ekitike after Newcastle rebuffed them after an approach for Isak.

Newcastle were also in talks over Ekitike, but Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes convinced him to move to Anfield instead.

Ekitike was the alternative to Isak, and it is hard to see Liverpool sign another striker if they are unable to get the Newcastle star before the summer transfer window closes.

However, it is also true that, as things stand, Ekitike is the only recognised number nine in the Liverpool squad at the moment.

Luis Diaz played as a centre-forward on 15 occasions last season, but the Colombia international has left Liverpool for Bayern Munich this summer.

It would not be a bad idea for Liverpool to bring in another striker to support Ekitike, but with Wissa turning 29 in September and having a price-tag of £50m (€57.7m, $67.2m), the Reds may not see him as a good investment, especially when they have Mohamed Salah scoring the bulk of the goals.

