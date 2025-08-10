‘Unbelievable’ striker has ‘decided’ he will ‘NOT’ join Liverpool

Arne Slot of Liverpool, who have been linked with Newcastle United target and Brentford striker Yoane Wissa

Liverpool have shown a late interest in an international striker, but he has decided to join Newcastle United, according to a reliable source, as Eddie Howe’s latest comments suggest that Alexander Isak could still leave for Anfield before the summer transfer window closes.

After initially getting rebuffed by Newcastle for Isak, Liverpool swiftly completed a deal for Hugo Ekitike, but the Premier League champions are back in for the Sweden international striker. After learning that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to leave, as exclusively first reported by TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher on July 24, Liverpool made an offer worth £120million (€138.4m, $161.4m), including add-ons.

Newcastle rejected that bid, but sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool plan to make a new and improved bid for Isak once the Magpies have a replacement lined up.

However, Liverpool are looking for alternatives in case Newcastle decide not to sell Isak, with Yoane Wissa now being linked with the Premier League champions.

A report emerged on Sunday morning that Liverpool are monitoring the situation of Wissa, who is in talks over a move to Newcastle from Brentford.

Newcastle have had an offer of £25m (€28.8m, $33.6m) for Wissa already rejected and are planning to make a new bid of £30m (€34.6m, $40.3m), according to The Times.

Multiple sources have reported that Wissa is keen on a move to Newcastle, a stance which has now been reiterated by Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The journalist has revealed that a source has intimated to him about Liverpool’s interest in the 28-year-old DR Congo international striker, who was described as “unbelievable” and “fantastic” by former Brentford manager Thomas Frank in November 2024.

Downie said on his YouTube channel: “(Wissa had) verbally agreed personal terms, they’re not gonna be an issue.

“He’s desperate to come here. I was actually told by one source today that Liverpool have shown a little bit of late interest.

“Imagine Wissa going to Liverpool after all this. That is not the case; he is not going to go there, I am told only Newcastle for Yoane Wissa.

“Newcastle, he’s decided that is his destination, he’s desperate to come here, play at St James’ Park and play Champions League football next season.”

Alexander Isak tipped to leave Newcastle for Liverpool

As Newcastle finalise a deal for Wissa, who scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season, the Magpies remain apprehensive of losing Isak to Liverpool.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has publicly admitted that it may not be possible for last season’s Carabao Cup winners to keep hold of Isak.

The Shields Gazette quotes Howe as saying: “I think everything’s at play, because I think I’ve said many times, he is contracted to us, he’s our player.

“The club basically made the decision on his future. I don’t know what that will be. Of course, I have a preferred outcome.

“I want the best and strongest squad possible. But also, I want players that really want to play for this football club.”

When asked about reports that Isak and his agents have been told by Newcastle that the striker will not leave, Howe said: “No, that’s not something I’m aware of.

“I mean, of course, there’s discussions going on all the time. But I’m not party to it. I have no knowledge of that.”

As uncertainty over the future of Isak grows, former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant believes that the striker will end up at Anfield and play under manager Arne Slot.

Pennant told talkSPORT: “There’s two reasons why it’s going to happen, as in why a bid will go in.

“Not only have they now lost Luis Diaz, they’ve also lost Nunez and we know sadly they’ve lost Diogo Jota.

“That’s three potential number nine players who play in that position. So, losing them, yes they’ve got Ekitike, but that’s just one.

Pennant added: “If you’re going into the season as favourites you need good strength in depth.

“So, they will be getting a replacement in that position, number nine.

“If you’re going in with £110m, you’re not going to not go in with £120m, £130m, especially with the selling of Nunez.”

The players Newcastle have missed out on this summer

By Samuel Bannister

Newcastle have endured a frustrating transfer window, missing out on several targets they’d have liked to sign.

“My wish was for us to do our business early and we certainly tried, but it wasn’t to be,” Eddie Howe admitted in July. “We’ve had a frustrating time in terms of losing targets to other clubs. I’d be very open with that.

“That’s happened on several occasions. You just have to accept it. In order for a transfer to really work, in my opinion, the player has to be desperate to come to your club. If we don’t get that, the transfer doesn’t work.”

So, who are the players who weren’t desperate to come to Newcastle?

Dean Huijsen – Newcastle were one of many clubs alerted to Huijsen after his impressive debut season in the Premier League with Bournemouth, but they had little chance of competing with Real Madrid once his heart was set on the £50m move to the Bernabeu.

“I wanted to be here from day one,” Huijsen said at his presentation. “Since Madrid called me, I didn’t have eyes for any other team… I arrive at the best club in the world.”

Liam Delap – Relegated from the Premier League with Ipswich Town, Delap became available via a £30m release clause. However, Chelsea won the race for his signature.

“You’ve just got to go with your gut and hopefully it works out,” Delap said of his decision. “There are so many factors that go into it: I’ve got a good relationship with the manager. I know how he plays. I’ve played in this system before.”

Matheus Cunha – Newcastle believed they held the advantage in the race for Cunha thanks to qualifying for the Champions League, but Europe-less Man Utd beat them to it. Available for his £62.5m release clause, Cunha opted for Old Trafford.

“Maybe outside, I think maybe my decision, they don’t understand,” the ex-Wolves forward said. “But when you have always dreamed to play here, it’s easier to pick this decision.”

Bryan Mbeumo – Mbeumo was a top target for Newcastle, even though they eventually became concerned he’d be too expensive. Like Cunha, he made a move to Man Utd instead, bringing an end to his successful spell with Brentford.

“From the start, I wanted to join this massive club,” the winger insisted after his move.

Joao Pedro – Newcastle made a bid for Pedro towards the end of June, worth around £50m, but Brighton rejected it. Chelsea then came in with a £60m package, which was accepted.

“I think Chelsea is a big club and my dream was always to play for a big club and to win trophies,” the forward explained. “Chelsea have a great team, a young team and I think that’s why I came here.”

Hugo Ekitike – A Newcastle target since their first transfer window under Saudi ownership, Ekitike came back onto the club’s radar this summer and they saw a club-record £70m offer fail.

Instead, Liverpool won the race for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, who would have been an ideal replacement for Alexander Isak – who, adding insult to injury, has been the subject of Liverpool’s next approach for the attacking department.

“It’s the best team in England and one of the best teams in the world. So yeah, it was Liverpool,” Ekitike explained.

James Trafford – Identified as Newcastle’s ideal long-term goalkeeping target, Trafford was the subject of a £27m bid by the Magpies. However, Manchester City had matching rights as part of the agreement they made when selling him to Burnley originally.

City ultimately made their own move for Trafford, who preferred to remain in the north west and re-joined the club whose academy he came through.

“I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back to Manchester City,” Trafford explained. “This is the place I call home – it’s a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play.”

Benjamin Sesko – Newcastle were the first to bid in the battle with Man Utd for Sesko – in fact going in with a second offer – but after originally being open to both proposals, the striker’s preference for the Red Devils started to filter through.

He ultimately made the move to Man Utd, who thanks to having Cunha and Mbeumo as well can now boast a front three that could have been Newcastle’s.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko explained.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.”

