Liverpool’s hugely competitive goalkeeper situation may get even more congested as one of their young talents has reportedly returned from his loan spell.

Arne Slot has an embarrassment of riches in that area of the pitch, with Liverpool arguably having the best first and second-choice keeper pairing in the Premier League.

Alisson has been at the top of the pecking order ever since he swapped Roma for the Reds in 2018 and Caoimhin Kelleher has proven to be an excellent backup option in the Brazilian’s absence.

The Merseyside outfit also forked out £29m (€34.6m, $36.7m) to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the Georgia international set to head to Anfield in 2025.

Amid rumours Alisson could leave the club next year, with Kelleher not far behind, loanee Fabian Mrozek is back at Liverpool after a short stint with IF Brommapojkarna – who have just completed the latest Allsvenskan season.

The Swedish team’s sporting director, Philip Berglun, told Fotboll Direkt: “He [Mrozek] will stay at Liverpool. We were in a situation with some injuries and stuff in the summer when he arrived, and the initial plan has always been for him to return to Liverpool after the season. There’s nothing that has changed there.”

It seems like 2025 will be an uncertain period for many of Liverpool’s goalkeepers – with Vitezslav Jaros, who made his first-team debut for the club earlier this season, also in the mix.

Big decisions for Liverpool

The battle for Liverpool’s number one jersey will be ferocious for next season. Reports suggest manager Arne Slot wants Mamardashvili as his first choice, which puts Kelleher and Alisson in a difficult position.

Alisson, Kelleher, and Mamardashvili are all first-choice keepers in their own right and none will have much patience if they are left on the bench. Kelleher, in particular, has made it clear he wants to be a starter going forward.

In October, Kelleher said: “I was quite clear [last summer] that I wanted to play first-team football, whether that was here or elsewhere. I wanted to be a No 1.

“That was my thought process – but it’s always been my thought process because obviously I am a football player and, like every player, I want to play. I’m not going to enjoy myself or be happy sitting on the bench.

“I’ve played a lot of games now as well and shown my level. The next step for me is to be playing week in, week out and every week.”

Deciding on what to do with all this Liverpool talent will not be an easy call.

