Zidane urges Real Madrid to destroy dream Liverpool signing and capture generational star

Real Madrid and France icon Zinedine Zidane has told Real Madrid they must win the race for Leny Yoro, in a transfer which would leave Liverpool gutted.

Yoro is emerging as one of the main talking points of the summer transfer window. The 18-year-old has put in some dominant performances at centre-back for both Lille and France U21s and is now touted as a player with world-class potential.

Lille would have loved to have kept hold of the defender, having worked incredibly hard to develop him into the top talent he now is, but they have had to admit defeat due to the huge finances involved, plus Yoro’s own ambitions.

Indeed, Lille president Olivier Letang recently admitted that star duo Yoro and Jonathan David have gentleman’s agreements which will allow them to leave if a suitable bid arrives.

Yoro is picking up interest from most of the big clubs in Europe. Paris Saint-Germain would like to keep him in France, though they will face competition from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United.

On Tuesday morning, it emerged that while Yoro is holding out for a switch to Madrid, the Spanish titans are unwilling to meet his €50-60million (£42-51m) price tag.

This could give the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and PSG hope in the busy chase to snare the wonderkid.

According to the latest reports emerging from Spain, Madrid legend Zidane has held a meeting with club president Florentino Perez, and his compatriot Yoro came up.

Liverpool news: Real Madrid transfer battle underway

It is claimed that Zidane told Perez that he must ensure the teenager arrives at the Bernabeu as he is one of the best young players on the planet.

Zidane believes that Yoro can make an immediate impact for Madrid, despite his tender age. Under Madrid’s guidance, the Lille academy graduate should be able to reach his elite potential, too.

The reports state that Madrid ideally do not want to go above the €40m (£34m) mark for Yoro. Even though this does not meet Lille’s asking price, Madrid feel they are in a strong position as Yoro is aiming to join them.

Plus, Zidane could initiate contact with the defender and ensure he does not push to sign for any other European heavyweight.

Yoro has been lined up as a replacement in the Madrid backline for Nacho. The 34-year-old Spaniard has officially left Madrid and is poised to join Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool will be sad to see Yoro head to the Spanish capital, should Madrid win the transfer race. New head coach Arne Slot believes Yoro has all the attributes needed to become the perfect long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

But with Yoro edging closer to a huge Madrid transfer, Liverpool must start eyeing up alternative centre-half targets, such as Willian Pacho, Goncalo Inacio or Murillo.

