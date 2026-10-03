Zinedine Zidane in awe at how great Liverpool player truly is

French legend, Zinedine Zidane, delivered his verdict on a current Liverpool player and only had exceedingly positive things to say.

Zidane is a French icon and one of the greatest footballers the world has ever seen. He’s back in management after a five-year hiatus, succeeding Didier Deschamps as the manager of the French national side.

He’s guided France to two wins and a draw in his three matches thus far, and in the current international break, he’s put his faith in Liverpool new boy, Jeremy Jacquet.

The centre-back was a £55m plus £5m in add-ons arrival from Rennes and in the early going at Anfield, he’s looked a class act.

Jacquet was rewarded with his senior debut in the 1-0 victory over Belgium earlier this week. On Thursday, he got the nod to start in the 1-1 draw with Italy.

And speaking post-match, Zidane waxed lyrical about the Liverpool man, declaring: “Very good. Very, very good. Brave.

“He wasn’t afraid to come out a long way. Very good in the duels. He was, once again, very good. I said it four times.”

Jeremy Jacquet performance vs Italy rated

Eurosport’s Martin Mosnier delivered his verdict on the French display, with Jacquet’s mark of 7.5 a full point above any of his French teammates on the night.

Mosnier stated: “It’s extremely rare to see a central defender at this level after just two caps.

“Jacquet played like a true leader, relentlessly pressing the Italians right up to their own penalty area.

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“Hyper-aggressive, the former Rennes player prevented the Azzurri from imposing their rhythm and allowed Les Bleus to win back possession in crucial areas.

“His pinpoint pass to Dembele (27th minute) demonstrated his immense confidence, and his ball distribution was often a model of conviction.”