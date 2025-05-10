Could Arne Slot have the last laugh despite Arsenal closing in on Zubimendi?

Arsenal seem to have succeeded where Liverpool failed last summer in convincing Martin Zubimendi to leave Real Sociedad for the Premier League – but the Reds have responded swiftly by finding a new midfield target whose numbers have been even better in LaLiga this season.

Zubimendi was Liverpool’s top target to strengthen the midfield last year, so much so that when he decided to stay with his boyhood club, it was decided not to even go for an alternative. Fortunately for Liverpool, the solution was found from within, as Ryan Gravenberch has gone on to have a much-improved season in the middle of the park.

But despite the good form of Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister, Liverpool are still being linked with new midfielders. Any chances of getting Zubimendi appear to have been cut off completely after Arsenal reached a verbal agreement to sign him.

However, it seems Liverpool have been looking at the Spanish market again. According to Anfield Watch, their new top target in midfield is Mikel Jauregizar from Athletic Club.

Just this week, Jauregizar scored from outside the box against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the second leg of Athletic’s Europa League semi-final defeat.

In LaLiga this season, Jauregizar has created more chances, won more tackles and given away possession fewer times than Zubimendi. And if their stats are adjusted per 90 minutes, Jauregizar also averages more ball recoveries. Their goals and assists are equal.

The report from Anfield Watch emphasises it’s a ‘midfield destroyer’ that Liverpool still want and they’ve chosen Jauregizar as their preferred target.

Liverpool’s scouts have been impressed by the 21-year-old and think he could become the ‘disruptor’ they’re missing in their midfield at the moment.

The report concludes that Liverpool ‘are ready to make a move’ for Jauregizar, but will have to see how a deal falls in with their other planned summer business.

Liverpool will have to convince Jauregizar

It’s expected to be an unprecedented summer window for the Premier League champions, who want to reinforce from a position of strength. Signings in both full-back positions and in attack, for example, could materialise.

But Liverpool aren’t overlooking their need for options in midfield, which might point towards an exit for Wataru Endo, unfancied by Arne Slot as anything other than a game-managing substitute.

Should Jauregizar be identified as his replacement, Liverpool would have to buy him out of a contract in Bilbao that’s due to last until 2027.

And, echoing Zubimendi’s previous stance of staying put in Spain, Jauregizar admitted in April: “I’m happy where I am. My team will always be Athletic. I’ve always wanted to play here and I hope to make a life here.”

Liverpool transfer news: Two attacking exits? New defender?

Who is Mikel Jauregizar?

While Zubimendi has shown loyalty to Real Sociedad over the years, their Basque rivals Athletic Club boast a squad full of local players.

Jauregizar is one of the standout players in their current squad, though this has only been his first full season in the senior team.

Athletic only signed Jauregizar in 2021, when he was 17 and had already played in the Spanish third division for Bermeo.

Not until December 2023 did Jauregizar make his first-team debut for Athletic, but he has become a key player this season.

A central midfielder with some good defensive attributes, even if he isn’t always the deepest midfielder as part of a pairing in a 4-4-2 shape, Jauregizar reached a high point for his career by scoring from outside the box against Manchester United in the 2025 Europa League semi-finals.

While he hadn’t got too many goals before then, shooting from distance isn’t something he’s a stranger to. He has good technical ability and his chance creation metrics look promising.

Off the ball, he ranks in the 99th percentile of LaLiga midfielders for tackles per 90 minutes this season, showing his combative assets.