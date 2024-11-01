Liverpool are being linked with a fresh move to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurlien Tchouameni amid claims the Spanish giants are trying to push the Frenchman out of the Bernabeu and with the Reds’ stance on a prospective deal coming to light.

The Merseysiders made a strong push to try and sign Tchouameni back in summer 2022 when the midfielder was leaving Monaco, with Jurgen Klopp making a number of personal calls to the player in a bid to lure him to Liverpool. However, despite the German’s best efforts, it proved an unsuccessful mission for Klopp, who also went on to miss out on Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid the following summer.

More misery on the midfielder front was to follow this summer too, with the Reds also seeing Martin Zubimendi snub a move to Anfield in favour of remaining with hometown club Real Sociedad.

And while it’s speculated Liverpool could rekindle a move for the Spain midfielder in the January window, Arne Slot has gone to great lengths to deny they will go back in for him, while trusted journalist Paul Gorst has revealed a fresh move for Tchouameni looks more likely and cannot be ruled out.

“Reports in Spain have suggested that Real Madrid are open to offers for Tchouameni,” Gorst began on RedMen TV. “We know Liverpool, when we like a player we like a player, that interest doesn’t go anywhere, do you think we would return and revive interest in Tchouameni?

“I wouldn’t totally write it off. I think with Liverpool when they like a player they like a player. They are very diligent, they do their homework on a player in terms of the character, the ability from a data point of view, and the traditional scouting.

“Liverpool’s team, structure, set-up, identified Tchouameni two-and-a-half years ago, but it was always thought he would go to Real Madrid. He’s a top player and the interest in top players don’t dissipate do they?”

Liverpool more likely to sign Tchouameni but transfer is not top priority

Liverpool’s interest in Tchouameni goes way back and, amid claims Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to move the Frenchman on and replace him with Manchester City star Rodri, it certainly makes sense for the Reds to rekindle that interest if indeed the Spanish giants confirm their plans to sell.

Revealing at the time Liverpool’s efforts to try and sign the Frenchman, Fabrizio Romano revealed at the time: “Liverpool tried to sign Tchouameni, they were upset with that deal. Klopp called the player multiple times, but the player joined Real Madrid. This summer I don’t see Madrid changing a lot in midfield. They have Kroos who signed a contract, Modric will discuss an extension too.”

And with the Reds reportedly asking again about him over the summer, Romano added: “I think Tchouameni is going to stay, and for Liverpool, there will be other targets. Liverpool still love Tchouameni, but they know he is unavailable.”

Chasing up on the possibility that Liverpool could relaunch a move for the player in 2025, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that there is indeed a solid chance Real could listen to offers for the player and that he is a player the Reds are monitoring.

However, strengthening in midfield – while seen as a top priority for Liverpool over the summer window – is no longer seen as their main focus, thanks in no small part to the form of Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones, who have both proven this season they are more than worthy of starts for the Reds.

Furthermore, we understand Slot’s priorities have shifted to other areas of the team, with a new left-back – with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez a top priority – as well as a new centre-half – seen as a long-term heir to Virgil van Dijk – now taking top focus at Anfield.

Reports last month have already stated Real Madrid could try to tempt Liverpool into the signing of Tchouameni by offering them the Frenchman in January in a swap deal for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

And while claims that the Reds vice-captain could leave Anfield in January have since been emphatically dismissed by several leading journalists, the Spanish giants’ plans to sign Alexander-Arnold as a free agent next summer remain as strong as ever.

And the longer the wait for Liverpool to agree a new deal with the player is only starting to heighten claims that he will indeed move to Madrid once the current campaign draws to a close.

And while both Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been linked with moves for the 26-year-old, sources have told TEAMtalk why Real retain a strong belief they can secure his signing and beat both European rivals to a deal.

The Merseysiders also face the prospect of losing Mo Salah next summer in a potentially monumental double blow.

