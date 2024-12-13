Martin Zubimendi is ‘open’ to leaving Real Sociedad as early as next month, with Liverpool now ramping up a double January deal worth £91m, according to reports.

Liverpool installed Zubimendi as their No 1 transfer target last summer, irrespective of position. The Reds identified the classy Spanish midfielder as the perfect player to pull the strings in an Arne Slot midfield.

Yet despite being willing to pay the €60m / £51m it takes to unlock his transfer, Zubimendi snubbed Liverpool when choosing to remain loyal to his boyhood club.

However, according to a fresh update from The Times, Zubimendi has performed a U-turn on that decision.

They stated Zubimendi ‘is now open to a move’ in a development that has alerted Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal.

TEAMtalk has been informed Liverpool always intended to make a second attempt at signing Zubimendi in January – even before he warmed to the idea of leaving.

Man City, meanwhile, will spend heavily next month and per Fabrizio Romano, a new central midfielder to offset Rodri’s absence is their main priority.

But per The Telegraph, Zubimendi harbours serious concerns about joining Man City. It was claimed he fears he could be relegated to a bench role once Rodri returns.

Displacing either Ryan Gravenberch or Alexis Mac Allister won’t be easy at Anfield. But given Liverpool’s recruitment team believe Zubimendi is quite literally the perfect player for Slot, it stands to reason he would be a regular starter if signed.

Of course, Arsenal – who have been confirmed as seeking a new central midfielder in 2025 – must be contended with.

Zubimendi part of £91m double deal

Aside from Zubimendi, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has been told a new left-back is wanted next month too.

Andy Robertson has rampaged up and down Liverpool’s left-back for last seven-plus years. But now aged 30, the Scot is beginning to slow down and Liverpool are looking to the future.

We’ve been informed Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is a wanted man at Anfield and the Cherries will demand £40m before greenlighting a sale.

That price tag is not one that has deterred Liverpool who are ready to strengthen their title charge by splashing the cash in January.

In other news, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs has provided TEAMtalk with an exclusive update on the contracts sagas involving Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Elsewhere, William Gallas has explained why Chelsea should reject the chance to re-sign Salah if he does leave Liverpool.

“I think Chelsea should reject the chance to sign Mohamed Salah as a free agent this summer, I think he would be a disruption on the squad,” said the former Chelsea defender.

“The current Chelsea team are all learning and growing together and it’s working for Enzo Maresca. They are all part of a generation with no big egos, despite Cole Palmer being the focal point.

“I think bringing in a player like Salah wouldn’t be good for the balance of the squad, despite his form in the Premier League and how it would weaken Liverpool.”

Finally, journalist Simon Phillips claims Liverpool could turn to Chelsea’s Malo Gusto if forced into replacing Alexander-Arnold.

The Blues reportedly have no interest in selling Gusto who has excelled in Reece James’ numerous injury absences. Nonetheless, Liverpool could test the Blues’ resolve with a hefty bid.

