Luton in advanced talks to sign former Brentford man who’ll help replace Premier League duo

Luton are closing in on a new signing

Former Brentford midfielder Shandon Baptiste is in advanced discussions to sign for Luton Town on a free transfer, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Baptiste is a free agent following the expiry of his Brentford contract last month. Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on May 15 that a number of clubs had registered their interest in the 26-year-old after learning that he would be available for nothing.

Fast forward to July, and Luton have moved quickly to try and win the transfer race and bring Baptiste to Kenilworth Road.

Luton are in the market for reinforcements this summer after losing two important midfielders in the aftermath of their relegation from the Premier League. Ross Barkley has joined Aston Villa in a £5million deal, while Albert Sambi Lokonga has returned to Arsenal after his season-long loan spell.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards is keen to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion back to the Premier League next season and he sees Baptiste as a key addition to his side.

Baptiste struggled to hold down a regular spot under Thomas Frank last term, making just 12 appearances in all competitions.

The three-time Grenada international made only two starts in those 12 appearances for Brentford last campaign and is keen to kickstart his career with regular first-team football, with Luton set to provide him with that opportunity.

The all-action midfielder joined Brentford in January 2020 and helped them reach the Championship play-off final in his first season in West London.

Baptiste made 72 appearances for Brentford overall, scoring two goals and providing five assists for the club.

