Luton tie down attacking talent to long-term contract after dazzling impact at Kenilworth Road

Andros Townsend has extended his stay at Luton

Luton Town winger Andros Townsend has signed a long-term contract with the Premier League club after impressing in his time at the club so far.

The 32-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in October on a short-term deal until January after his departure from Premier League rivals Everton.

He has featured 11 times in the top flight since joining, scoring one goal and making two assists.

“Obviously I’m delighted – three months ago I thought my career was over,” said Townsend.

Luton said the new contract will keep him at the club for the “foreseeable future”.

Townsend had not played a competitive match since March 2022 while still at Goodison Park.

He added: “From going begging around the world just for a trial to being offered a longer contract is a dream come true.

“It’s a special, special football club. I think we can really achieve something special this season. It’s only halfway done. We’ve got six months – 19 games – to pull off the unthinkable.”

Manager Rob Edwards said Townsend had shown “real humility and professionalism” during his sort time with the Hatters first-team squad.

“He’s shown the whole group what it means to be elite and a top-end pro,” Edwards added.

Luton, who were beaten 3-2 at home by Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, are currently 18th in the table, one point off Townsend’s old club Everton.

They will face Championship side Bolton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

