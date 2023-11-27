Luton Town star admits interest in European move before big Premier League transfer

Luton Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has revealed he was “open to returning” to former club Anderlecht last summer, but a move failed to come to fruition.

After making 115 appearances over three years with Blackburn Rovers, Kaminski made the switch to Luton in August ahead of the club’s first-ever Premier League season.

Luton have exceeded expectations so far this campaign and currently sit 17th in the table – the highest of the three clubs promoted from the Championship last season – having registered two victories over Everton and Crystal Palace and three draws against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

Kaminski has started all of Luton’s 13 Premier Leagues games to date and has impressed in conceding 23 goals – an identical number to Brighton and West Ham, who currently occupy eighth and ninth place respectively.

However, the Belgian has admitted things could have been very different after “brief talk” about a return to Anderlecht – the club he supported as a child and represented 13 times in four years between 2012 and 2016 – over the summer.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Crystal Palace, Fulham front six-strong Prem queue for in-form Ajax attacker

Goalkeeper was keen on Anderlecht move before Luton switch

He told Flemish publication Het Nieuwsblad: “I was open to returning to Anderlecht. It is 10 minutes from my home, I have been a fan since childhood. There was brief talk about it this summer, but nothing concrete.”

Kaminski arrived in English football in curious circumstances, joining Blackburn in August 2020 for a fee of £500,000 just a year after moving to Belgian club Gent for £2.2million.

The Dendermonde-born goalkeeper was left with the distinct impression that he was being forced out of Gent, with Kaminski happy to leave a club where he was no longer wanted.

He said: “Gent had bought me from Kortrijk before and sold me for €450,000. That deal was to say they wanted me out of the club as soon as possible.

“If you have so little credit that you are kicked out of the team after one day of play, then you’d better be gone!”

Luton are set to travel to Brentford for their next Premier League fixture on Saturday, with Rob Edwards’ side aiming to claim two victories in a row for the first time in the Premier League.

The Hatters then welcome Arsenal and Manchester City to Kenilworth Road in the space of five days as the Premier League enters the busy festive period.

DON’T MISS – Exclusive: Real Madrid join Ivan Toney transfer chase as striker gives Arsenal, Chelsea his answer