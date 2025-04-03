A host of Man City stars could be on the move

Pep Guardiola’s summer rebuild at Manchester City could see as many as 10 senior stars depart the club, it has been claimed.

Guardiola and Man City know the squad needs revamping to get them back in the mix for top silverware such as the Premier League and Champions League. Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov arrived at the Etihad in January, and they will be followed by yet more exciting stars later this year.

City have an ageing squad and that clearly needs addressing.

In order to fund a plethora of new arrivals, the Citizens must sell and offload players who are not considered key parts of the long-term project.

As per French outlet Foot Mercato, City will respond drastically to their ‘cursed season’, with 10 stars at risk of being axed.

The list includes John Stones, Jeremy Doku, Mateo Kovacic, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne.

Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, James McAtee, Ederson and Stefan Ortega are also facing very uncertain futures at City.

Central midfield is one area that will be strengthened this summer, especially if the likes of Gundogan, Kovacic and Silva move on.

Slightly further forward, City are in the market for a No 10 who can take up the playmaker mantle from De Bruyne.

Left wing is another area where reinforcements are expected, as Guardiola has been left disappointed with Doku and Grealish this term, despite the latter scoring against Leicester.

Guardiola has also asked the City hierarchy to land him a new goalkeeper to replace Ederson, with Ortega’s future up in the air too.

DON’T MISS 👉 Triple Man City exit to fund dazzling raid on AC Milan

Targets include Wirtz and Larsson

TEAMtalk revealed on March 17 that Guardiola is preparing for life without Croatia star Kovacic, who is emerging as a top target for Atletico Madrid.

Silva has long been on the radars of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, while San Diego FC have admitted they will struggle to afford De Bruyne, despite the Belgian wanting to move to the US.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are ready to battle Tottenham Hotspur for Grealish as he searches for regular starts.

In terms of potential arrivals, City are ‘serious’ about capturing Bundesliga pair Florian Wirtz and Hugo Larsson. Wirtz would be De Bruyne’s successor, while Larsson would help to replace the likes of Kovacic and Silva.

City have also added Torino keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to their wish list, though Chelsea will put up competition for him.

Man City news: Scholes on FFP charges; Guardiola makes shortlist

Meanwhile, Paul Scholes has discussed the 130 charges the Premier League has brought against City over alleged financial misconduct.

He thinks that a points deduction would be a ‘fair punishment’ if City are found guilty of breaking the league’s rules.

TEAMtalk can confirm that the FA has shortlisted Guardiola as a candidate in case they part ways with England boss Thomas Tuchel after the 2026 World Cup.

Jurgen Klopp and Eddie Howe are also in contention to replace Tuchel, whose main mandate is to win the tournament hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada.

QUIZ: Biggest sales 2014-2024