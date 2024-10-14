£126m star ‘perfect’ for Man City as Real Madrid, Bayern moves come under serious threat

Manchester City have a good chance of signing Germany star Florian Wirtz even though he is also being chased by Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, a report has claimed.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Man City are firmly in the mix to sign Wirtz at the end of the season, when his camp are expected to push for a huge transfer away from Bayer Leverkusen. The attacking midfielder is described as being ‘perfect’ for Pep Guardiola and City.

Despite already having Phil Foden in their team, the reigning Premier League champions want to sign another playmaker who can help them move on from Kevin De Bruyne, and Wirtz has been identified as an ideal option.

There looks set to be an almighty scrap for the Leverkusen ace in summer 2025, with AS (via Sport Witness) adding that Real Madrid are desperate to make him their successor for Luka Modric.

The report reveals that Madrid’s hunt is being spearheaded by CEO Jose Angel Sanchez and chief scout Juni Calafat.

Real Madrid believe they are in a strong position to land the 21-year-old, though they know there is ‘tough competition’, particularly given City’s spending power.

Elsewhere, Leverkusen’s Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich ‘dream’ of signing Wirtz and playing him alongside another Madrid target, Jamal Musiala.

Barcelona hold interest in Wirtz too, though they will struggle to keep up with the likes of City and Madrid financially.

Florian Wirtz destined for greatness

It was suggested in September that Wirtz’s price tag had fallen to €100million (£83.6m / $109.2m) amid interest from Arsenal. However, the Gunners now seem to be totally out of the picture, while AS state that Wirtz will cost €150m (£125.5m / $163.8m) to sign next summer.

Reports in Germany recently claimed that Bayern are leading the chase for the 25-cap international, though the Bavarians are now at risk of losing out to either City or Madrid.

City are starting to prepare for life without De Bruyne as TEAMtalk revealed last week that the Belgian superstar is poised to receive a stunning contract offer from Al-Nassr.

De Bruyne’s City contract expires in June and club chiefs are unsure whether to hand him an extension amid concerns over his recent fitness record.

The world-class midfielder will surely be tempted to join Al-Nassr as he could earn generational wealth and also form a devastating partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Wirtz is a player widely expected to challenge for future Ballon d’Ors, whichever European giant he joins. The youngster would thrive under Guardiola at City, due to his style of play, though it is not guaranteed that the manager will be staying at the Etihad for the long run.

Like De Bruyne, Guardiola is out of contract at the end of the campaign, and he has yet to commit his future to City.

With Guardiola refusing to state whether he will extend at City, TEAMtalk understands that FA chiefs are monitoring the situation and would love to make him the next England manager.

City, though, will be determined not to lose the iconic coach and will work tirelessly to agree on fresh terms with him.

Man City news: Haaland claim, midfielder tussle

Meanwhile, Catalan outlet El Nacional have made a sensational claim about Erling Haaland’s future at City.

Over the weekend they stated that the deadly striker intends to leave City next summer, with several European giants on alert.

Paris Saint-Germain would love to sign Haaland, but he is supposedly ready to reject their advances in favour of a move to La Liga.

Barca are keen on making Haaland their successor for Robert Lewandowski, but Madrid simply have to be considered frontrunners in this transfer pursuit.

It is important to note that sources in England have revealed the Norwegian is happy at City and is not pushing to leave the club, despite El Nacional’s claims.

One player City are looking to add to their squad is Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci, who could help to replace the injured Rodri.

Chelsea have set their sights on Ricci too, while the Italian press reveal that AC Milan are gearing up for a January swoop.

Milan are ‘prioritising’ the capture of a new central midfielder during the winter window and the Italy international is their No 1 objective.

As such, City and Chelsea must move fast if either of those clubs are to bring Ricci to the Premier League.

How is Wirtz performing this season?

By Nathan Egerton

Wirtz started the 2023/24 season with one goal and two assists in his first six Bundesliga appearances.

After those six games, he was averaging a goal every 470 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 156.6 minutes.

The Germany international went on to finish the 2023/24 season with 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances.

His performances helped Xabi Alonso’s side win the Bundesliga title, and he also won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award.

The 21-year-old has carried that brilliant form into the 2024/25 season, registering four goals and one assist in six Bundesliga appearances.

He is currently averaging a Bundesliga goal every 135 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 108 minutes.

In addition to his Bundesliga stats, the midfielder has also scored two goals from two appearances in the Champions League this season.

De Bruyne has made four Premier League appearances for City in the 2024/25 season, missing their last three league games with a hamstring injury.

The Belgium international has one goal and one assist in those four appearances, averaging a league goal every 358 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 179 minutes.