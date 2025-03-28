Jarrad Branthwaite is on the radar of Manchester City

Manchester City are reportedly aiming to replace John Stones with Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite, who has also been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.

Branthwaite had a fantastic season in 2023-24, making 35 appearances in the Premier League and establishing himself as one of Everton’s best performers. The centre-back, who is comfortable playing with both feet, was tipped to leave Everton last summer and soon appeared on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s radar at Man Utd.

Ratcliffe wants to create a strong British core at United and signing Branthwaite fits into that strategy.

United made two bids for the 22-year-old, the second of which was worth £50million, but both were snubbed by Everton.

Branthwaite remains one of the most talented defenders in the Premier League and he could be the subject of a transfer battle this summer.

The Daily Mail have provided their information on the player’s future. They claim that United hold ‘long-standing interest’ in Branthwaite but have not been in contact with him for some time.

It is suggested that United are moving away from Branthwaite, which has opened the door for Premier League rivals such as Man City and Liverpool.

The report adds that City and Liverpool are emerging as two of his strongest suitors.

Branthwaite wants to play Champions League football next season, which means Pep Guardiola’s side know exactly what they have to achieve to convince him on a move.

Man City News report that the Citizens have ‘identified’ Branthwaite as their successor for Stones.

The latter has been a brilliant player for Guardiola and has helped City win the Premier League six times. However, he has struggled with injuries this term and is at risk of being moved on in the near future, with his contract up in June 2026.

As Branthwaite is a great ball-playing defender, City scouts feel he can take up Stones’ role in the team.

Branthwaite angling for big summer move

Everton have seen Crystal Palace demanding £75m for Marc Guehi and want a similar fee for Branthwaite.

It is now up to City to decide if they want to pay such a high price. Centre-backs Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis both joined the club in January, but it could be argued that Branthwaite is better than both of them.

Branthwaite is once again weighing up his future after being told by Thomas Tuchel that he needs experience playing in Europe before he can become an England regular. Guardiola and City could help to make the six-cap international a top star and in turn a guaranteed starter for England.

Despite the Mail’s reporting, TEAMtalk understands that City will face competition from United for Branthwaite.

Our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on Tuesday that United are hoping to offload Harry Maguire and replace him with Branthwaite.

The latter is high on United’s wish list but a deal will come down to whether they can afford him.

Branthwaite is open to joining the Red Devils, though they will need to win the Europa League before being able to provide him with Champions League football.

Everton are hoping to tie their star defender down to a new contract. However, Tuchel’s snub may prove crucial in convincing him that a transfer is needed to further his career.

Man City transfers: £125m bid drawn up; reunion on cards

Meanwhile, reports in Spain state that City are planning to offer a huge £125m to land Bayer Leverkusen sensation Florian Wirtz.

The attacking midfielder would be a perfect replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, though he is also on the radars of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

It is possible that Wirtz could join City alongside his Leverkusen team-mate Jeremie Frimpong.

TEAMtalk can confirm that City hold concrete interest in wing-back Frimpong, who previously came through their academy.

