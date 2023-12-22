Man City enter ‘advanced’ discussions to sign Serbian goal machine before Italian giant

Manchester City are stepping up their talks to sign Matija Popovic as they try to hand Pep Guardiola an incredibly exciting young forward, according to a report.

Popovic is a 17-year-old central attacking midfielder who can also operate as a left winger or centre-forward. He is a member of the Partizan Belgrade academy, having joined the club at U16 level and since moved up to their U19s side.

Popovic has been in great form for Partizan U19s, having notched 21 goals and five assists in 25 appearances. And his lethal performances have put some major European clubs on alert.

In November, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Italian giants AC Milan to be on his trail. But on Thursday, it emerged that they are now facing competition from Man City.

Providing an update on the situation, Romano stated that City are ‘trying to hijack’ his move to Serie A and are actively working on a deal with Partizan. Popovic even went to watch City in Champions League action against Red Star Belgrade earlier this month, a game Pep Guardiola’s men won 3-2.

According to the latest from Football Insider, City are now ‘in pole position’ to land the starlet. That is because they are in ‘advanced talks’ with Partizan and getting close to reaching a deal with their Serbian counterparts.

Milan remain in the frame, though they will now face a tough test to prevent him from heading to the Etihad. City have reportedly sent Popovic’s camp a ‘major’ contract offer to convince him to continue his exciting development with them.

Popovic’s contract expires at the end of December, but given his age, it is likely either City or Milan will end up paying Partizan a small fee as part of a compensation package.

Serbian wonderkid in Man City sights

The teenager was born in Altotting, Germany, but represents Serbia at international level. He is a key part of their U17 team and helped them reach the quarter-finals of the U17 Euros earlier this year, where they were knocked out by Poland.

Popovic is 6ft 3in, which means that once he fills out more he could become a serious threat from set pieces.

The report adds that City chiefs are hoping Popovic can become the next Julian Alvarez. The Citizens paid River Plate just £14m to sign Alvarez, and he has since gone on to establish himself as an important player under Guardiola. And City will make a huge profit if the Argentine ever decides to leave, as transfermarkt have put his valuation at a huge €90m (£78m).

