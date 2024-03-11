Advantage Arsenal, Liverpool in title race as key Man City star ruled out for up to four weeks

Ederson is set for up to four weeks on the sidelines for Man City

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson is set to miss up to four weeks with the muscle injury he sustained in Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Liverpool.

Ederson was hurt when he fouled striker Darwin Nunez for a Liverpool penalty, from which the hosts equalised through Alex Mac Allister as the two sides played out a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Although the Brazilian carried on after receiving treatment, he had to be replaced soon after by Stefan Ortega.

The 30-year-old is set to miss City‘s next Premier League game at home to title rivals Arsenal on March 31.

He will also miss this Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final at home to Newcastle, which is followed by the latest international break.

City have assessed the extent of the damage and told the Brazilian FA that Ederson will not be fit for international duty.

German keeper Ortega, 31, could also deputise for City’s home game with Aston Villa on Wednesday, 3 April and their visit to Crystal Palace the following Saturday.

But Ederson’s absence will surely be a boost to both Arsenal and Liverpool in the three-way tussle for the Premier League title.

Guardiola relieved with Man City point

Speaking after the game, Pep Guardiola was happy to come away with a point after seeing his side pushed onto the back foot for much of the second half.

He said: “Good moments from both sides. We started really well.

“We have to never ever forget when we play in this stadium otherwise we don’t have a chance, knowing it will be so difficult.

“It was a tight game on moments. Not a game where all the time a team controls it.

“A lot of credit to Liverpool. They proved again what they have done is unbelievable for this rivalry. I know how difficult it is to come here and win. The players gave everything. I give credit to the opponents and take the point.

“We knew we would have 10-15 minutes when it is a tsunami and you have to survive.

“We are there, we’d loved to have won but we could have lost. It is what it is, we go home and rest and prepare for FA Cup before international break.”

