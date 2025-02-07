The agent of Juventus star Andrea Cambiaso has opened up on negotiations over a transfer to Manchester City during the January transfer window.

Prior to the beginning of the winter window, Man City identified Cambiaso as a perfect solution to bolster the full-back positions. The Italy international can play on either side of defence, which means he could provide Josko Gvardiol with competition at left-back while also helping to replace Kyle Walker at right-back.

Upon learning of City’s interest in Cambiaso, Juve initially gave him an €80million (£66.6m / $82.6m) price tag.

However, according to a recent report from Italian outlet Tuttosport, City actually managed to agree a €60m (£49.9m / $62m) deal with Juve before the transfer deadline.

The Citizens also agreed personal terms with Cambiaso over a prospective contract running until June 2029. The switch did not reach completion though as City instead spent big money on Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez.

During an appearance on Italian radio, Cambiaso’s agent Giovanni Bia was asked about the discussions surrounding his client.

He replied (via City Xtra): “Juventus will explain what happened.

“I’ll tell you that everything that went out in the newspapers in relation to the negotiation is true. It’s true that [Pep] Guardiola wanted him.”

City are expected to re-enter talks for Cambiaso in the summer when they have available funds once again.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on January 24 that City were poised to ramp up negotiations for the 24-year-old after Guardiola personally endorsed the transfer.

City may have to wait another six months, but Cambiaso appears destined to move to the Etihad ahead of next season.

Man City transfers: Haaland concern; update on Newcastle raid

Meanwhile, the Catalan press claim Barcelona are ‘attentive’ to Erling Haaland’s situation, with a new release clause being talked up.

The striker supposedly has an exit clause in his new City contract which means he can leave if Guardiola’s side do not qualify for the Champions League next term.

There is no mention of how much Haaland might cost, though City will undoubtedly want a colossal fee.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is a player Guardiola and City like a lot.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle will soon enter contract talks with Guimaraes to try and keep interested clubs such as City at bay.

The Brazilian previously had a £100m release clause in his Newcastle terms, but that has long since expired.

