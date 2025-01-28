There are conflicting reports surrounding the future of Jeremy Doku, with the Spanish press claiming the Manchester City star has asked Barcelona to sign him.

Doku moved to England in August 2023 when Man City paid Rennes £55.5million (€66.1m / $69m) for his services. The left winger went on to register seven goals and eight assists in 45 matches during his first season at the Etihad as he managed to keep fellow wide man Jack Grealish on the bench for portions of the campaign.

While Doku has notched a further six goals and seven assists in 22 appearances this term, he was left on the bench for three consecutive Premier League games before returning to the fold in the thrashing of Ipswich Town – during which he got on the scoresheet.

Pep Guardiola has admitted the Belgian could be out for ‘a while’ after picking up a new injury. It is another blow for Doku as he is already frustrated with not being a guaranteed starter in big games.

According to a surprise report from Catalan outlet Sport, Doku has ‘offered himself’ on loan to Barcelona for the remainder of the season, potentially as an alternative to Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

The 22-year-old seemingly feels such a move will give him the chance to get more minutes and pick his confidence back up.

However, this shock transfer has been swiftly thrown into doubt. Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Doku’s agent has attempted to shut down the rumour.

Tavolieri wrote on social media: ‘Jeremy Doku’s entourage formally denies the information from the Spanish press suggesting that he had been offered to FC Barcelona for a loan until the end of the season with the Blaugrana.’

Doku to Barcelona appears unlikely

If Tavolieri is to be believed – which is more likely than the Catalan media – then Doku is simply focused on getting back to full fitness and making an impact for City as soon as possible.

The pacy forward will be needed if City are to get back in the mix for silverware this season.

Guardiola’s side sit fourth in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Liverpool after playing an extra game. The Citizens must also win their Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday to make it through to the knockout phase of the competition.

City were dumped out of the League Cup by Tottenham Hotspur, though they remain in the FA Cup after thrashing Salford earlier this month and will come up against Leyton Orient in the fourth round on February 8.

Man City transfers: McAtee latest; Tonali claim

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen have acted upon their interest in City playmaker James McAtee, but it is unclear whether the transfer will go through in the coming days.

Leverkusen have approached City to see if they can sign McAtee on an immediate loan with an option to buy ready for the summer.

But City already have six players loaned out, with FIFA rules stating one of them must be recalled before McAtee can secure a temporary switch to Germany.

In terms of incomings, City have been linked with an audacious raid on Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali.

Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested there will be a strong market for Tonali this summer, though a return to Italy is unlikely.

Instead, City could battle Real Madrid for the statement signing of the 24-year-old midfielder.

