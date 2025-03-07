Manchester City are poised to bring in Scottish talent Ben Vickery, with Fabrizio Romano revealing just how close the transfer is.

Man City are known for their ability to sign some of the best young players in the UK, whom they develop before either giving them first-team minutes or selling on for big profit. The sales of players such as Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, James Trafford and Jadon Sancho have allowed Pep Guardiola’s side to spend big on more senior stars.

City had a busy January transfer window, allowing Kyle Walker to join AC Milan and bringing in four new players. Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis all arrived at the Etihad as City splashed out around £180million.

But the Citizens are already looking towards the summer and have taken steps to improve their youth ranks.

On X, formerly Twitter, Romano confirmed that young goalkeeper Vickery is set to join City.

He wrote: ‘Manchester City agree deal in principle with Hibernian for transfer of talented goalkeeper Ben Vickery.

‘Deal almost done and set to be signed, sealed soon with Manchester City building again for the future.’

READ MORE 🌐 Cesc Fabregas considered for Man City job in shock return to England after Como turnaround

Hibernian lose talent to Man City

Vickery, 16, has represented Scotland at youth level and has earned a big reputation north of the border.

Hibernian had hoped that the teenager would eventually work his way into their senior squad, but City have swooped in and are ready to pay a compensation package for his services.

Reports in Scotland revealed earlier this week that City had opened talks with both Vickery and Hibernian to try and strike an agreement.

City have been impressed on the numerous occasions they have scouted the starlet. They soon sent his camp a contract offer, with the transfer now close to being completed.

Vickery is due to become the latest Scottish youngster to move to a Premier League club.

The Scottish Premiership is now a favoured hunting ground for English sides as post-Brexit rules have made it harder to land teenagers from Europe.

Man City transfers: Ramsey, Camavinga claims

Of course, City will look to bring in several senior players this summer too, as Guardiola is eyeing a big revamp.

Guardiola wants City to battle Arsenal and Chelsea for the capture of Aston Villa ace Jacob Ramsey.

The reigning Premier League champions have also been credited with interest in a Real Madrid star.

Football Transfers claim that Guardiola has endorsed the signing of midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, in what would be a statement summer move.

City Quiz: Higher or lower?