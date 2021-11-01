Aguero ‘calm’ but timeline for possible return leaves Barcelona in tatters

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is feeling ‘calm’ but will not return for at least the next three months after being taken ill while playing against Alaves at the weekend.

The former Manchester City hitman, 33, was making just his fifth appearance for the Catalans after joining in the summer. He left the Etihad after a decade of service but was kept on the sidelines by a calf injury. That has now cleared up but he faces a lengthy spell out of action.

The Argentina international suffered chest pains during the first half at the Nou Camp. His heart rate was said to be elevated and he was taken to hospital for cardiological tests.

Barca are currently without a manager after Ronald Koeman’s sacking. And caretaker coach Sergi Barjuan revealed that the South American is in good spirits.

“I talked to him and he’s calm,” he said. “He’s confined to his room but considering the situation he’s calm.”

There is still little information as to the cause of Aguero’s problem. But the LaLiga giants are taking no chances and will now keep a close watch on the veteran.

“During the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process,” a Barcelona statement read.

Marca are reporting that the former Atletico Madrid ace will spend at least two more days in hospital. He will undergo further cardiology tests and the club will release another statement when more details are known.

Aguero absence adds to Barca woes

Barcelona have made a disastrous start to their 2021-2022 campaign. They are already effectively out of the title race having slipped nine points behind table-topping Real Sociedad.

Koeman has already paid the price, with Xavi the man Barca want to replace the Dutchman. The Spaniard is currently in charge of Al Sadd and the Qatari outfit recently took to Twitter to outline their stance.

They tweeted: “In response to what’s circulating recently, the Al Sadd management reaffirms that Xavi has a two-year contract with the club and is fully focused on the team’s upcoming matches, to maintain our lead at the top of the league and to defend the title.”

All the big clubs are above Barca in the standings and it looks a tough ask to leapfrog them all for a title challenge. They take on Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on Tuesday before Saturday’s trip to Celta Vigo.

