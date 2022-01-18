The latest talent off the Ajax production line has been tipped to join Man City, despite recent links with Tottenham.

Ajax have a history of producing some exceptional players before selling them on to Europe’s elite teams. Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt are recent examples who left for around €75million each.

In terms of Premier League moves, centre-back Davinson Sanchez joined Tottenham for £35m in 2017. More recently, Hakim Ziyech swapped Ajax for Chelsea and Donny van de Beek linked up with Man Utd.

Former Man Utd keeper Edwin van der Sar is the Amsterdam club’s CEO. He spoke about their infamous production line during an interview with The Guardian.

“Marc [Overmars, Director of Football] and myself have been players. We have flown the nest at a certain point to find another challenge and we know that is going to happen.

“That’s not a problem as long as they give two, three, four good years of service to the club, win the league, play amazing football. Then you can go.

“Also, for the young players from the academy to have a path to the first team we need to open up spaces. If you have no spaces then talent underneath is suffocated.”

20-year-old Jurrien Timber looks set to follow in de Ligt’s footsteps. He has put in some solid displays at centre-half over the last two seasons, leading to rumours of a Tottenham move. Back in September, Spurs were reportedly closing in on a £17m deal to land him.

That transfer is yet to take place, but former Ajax ace Ronald de Boer thinks Timber could play under Pep Guardiola at Man City.

“I think Timber is really great. He plays so well,” de Boer said on Ziggo Sport (via Sport Witness).

“He dominates and has peace on the ball. It is unprecedented. But would he, because he is 1.78m (5ft 8in) tall, also be able to play in the Premier League against [Romelu] Lukaku or another top striker?

“Will clubs go for that? It depends what kind of club you go to. I think he can join City like that. There he plays with a lot of space at his back.”

Meanwhile, a Sport Witness report puts the Citizens in the frame to sign Nico Gonzalez from Barcelona.

He is a 20-year-old central midfielder who only made his senior debut in August. However, it has been a rapid rise for Nico as he is now an important member of the first team.

The Spain U21 international has featured in Barcelona’s last 11 league fixtures, even scoring in consecutive games against Osasuna and Elche.

Nico’s impressive performances have clearly alerted Guardiola. The manager apparently sees him as a ‘natural fit’ at the Etihad despite his lack of experience.

Guardiola wants City to launch a raid on his former club this summer. However, a deal will not be cheap. Nico’s release clause stands at an eye-watering £430m and his contract runs until 2024.

