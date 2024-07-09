Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Man City) are serious targets for Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr are working hard to sign a new goalkeeper and TEAMtalk can exclusively confirm Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Manchester City’s Ederson are their top targets.

Sources have informed our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that the wealthy Saudi club have held talks with the agents of both Premier League shot-stoppers.

We understand that Al-Nassr are looking to finalise the signing of a new keeper within a week.

As reported yesterday, they have already agreed on personal terms with Ederson. But, they are continuing negotiations with Alisson’s entourage ‘in parallel.’

The double negotiation is described as ‘strategic’ by sources close to the situation, as they try and drive down Man City’s €50m (£42.2m) valuation of Ederson.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Pep Guardiola’s side are now willing to accept €40m (£33.8m) for Ederson but that is still considered too high by Al-Nassr, who don’t want to pay more than €30m (£25.3m) for him.

Alisson is described as the club’s top target and they would be prepared to pay more for the Liverpool star, but luring him away from Anfield won’t be easy.

READ MORE: Real Madrid crush Liverpool dream with move for generational star accelerated

Alisson takes clear stance on Saudi switch

TEAMtalk can reveal that while Alisson is yet to fully rule out a shock move to Saudi Arabia, he is concerned that it could jeopardise his spot in the Brazilian national team.

He wants to remain Brazil’s undisputed first choice between the sticks and as a result, is extremely reluctant to leave Europe.

The 31-year-old joined Liverpool in 2018 and has made 263 appearances for the Merseyside club, winning five major trophies in the process.

Alisson is arguably the best keeper in the Premier League and the contract proposal from Al-Nassr, which is described as a ‘monster offer’ by sources, is yet to convince him to leave.

Negotiations continue between his agents and Al-Nassr but it seems increasingly unlikely he’ll be leaving Anfield.

Al-Nassr hope to finalise Ederson deal imminently

TEAMtalk can reveal that Al-Nassr’s representatives will meet with Man City to negotiate a transfer fee for Ederson, should Alisson’s position on a Saudi move stay the same, as expected.

As mentioned, they will try and drive down Man City’s valuation would like to finalise a deal within a week – including putting time aside for Ederson to complete a medical.

Sources say Al-Nassr will try to ‘raise the pressure’ on the Cityzens’ to sell. Guardiola would like to keep Ederson, but is more than happy for his second choice keeper Stefan Ortega to step into the starting XI.

Ederson signed for Man City in 2017 and has made 332 appearances to date for the club, helping them to lift 17 major trophies in the process.

DON’T MISS: Every Premier League club’s highest earners: Man City stars lead; Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal best-paid players revealed