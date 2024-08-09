Man City replacements for Alvarez: Two Prem stars, Bundesliga winner, Olympics standout all in the mix

Julian Alvarez’s sale to Atletico Madrid this week leaves a gaping hole in Manchester City’s squad as they prepare to defend their Premier League title in the 2024-25 season.

The Argentinian attacker scored 36 goals and provided 18 assists in 103 games for the club after arriving from River Plate in a £14 million deal and was a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s side’s Treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the 2022-23 campaign.

And while Alvarez was not always a guaranteed starter, his versatility was extremely valuable, with the 24-year-old able to play as a striker or an attacking midfielder.

But Alvarez’s sale has also generated the highest return City have ever received for a player, with Atletico splashing up to £82 million.

Here are seven players City could target to replace Alvarez if they chose to reinvest that fee before the transfer window closes.

Pedro Neto

According to The Telegraph, City will quickly reinvest their windfall from the Alvarez deal by moving to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves.

The Portuguese winger was one of the most prolific creative players in the Premier League last season, providing nine assists in addition to two goals. And his form for the Black Country club since arriving from Braga in 2019 has led to reported interest this summer from Tottenham and City.

Able to play anywhere across the front line, Neto has the versatility to assume the role Alvarez has vacated. The 24-year-old is believed to be valued at around £60 million.

Rodrygo

Brazilian forward Rodrygo would be a more expensive option, with the Real Madrid star’s price tag reportedly in excess of £100 million. But the 23-year-old has the skillset, experience and proven top-level track record to serve as an upgrade on Alvarez.

The arrival of Kylian Mbappe at the Bernabeu this summer is likely to limit Rodygo’s opportunities next season, despite the former Santos prodigy scoring 17 goals and providing nine assists to help Madrid claim a La Liga and Champions League double last term.

A reported target for City and Liverpool, Rodrygo is the ideal fit for the Alvarez role, able to play as a lone striker, in a front two or on either wing while also being equally effective in his off-ball pressing work as he is in front of goal.

Trying to tempt Real into a sale is another matter though.

Jamal Musiala

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in July, City have been monitoring Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala ahead of a potential move for the German superstar.

The former Chelsea academy standout scored 10 goals and registered six assists from just 20 Bundesliga starts last season. And at the European Championship on home soil this summer, the 21-year-old was one of the stars of the tournament, scoring three goals in five games.

Bayern would be extremely reluctant to part ways with their key attacking midfielder – who can play off the left wing or centrally as a No.10 – and a figure of around £100 million would be required if City are to prise him away from the Allianz Arena. But with their budget boosted by the sale of Alvarez, they might now be in a position to test the German side’s resolve.

Florian Wirtz

An alternative Bundesliga target to Musiala is Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz.

The versatile 21-year-old attacking midfielder was the breakout star of Xabi Alonso’s side’s unbeaten march to a first-ever top flight title last term, scoring 18 goals and providing 20 assists in all competitions.

TEAMtalk also revealed City’s interest in Wirtz last month, with the Leverkusen youngster valued in a similar price bracket to Musiala.

The dynamic attacking midfielder is a prolific creator, an exciting dribbler and has the tactical flexibility to play in a variety of roles within several systems, thriving last term as an inside-forward in Alonso’s 3-4-3 set-up while also impressing at the Euros within Germany’s 4-2-3-1 shape.

Eberechi Eze

According to the Daily Mirror, City are considering using the incoming cash from Alvarez’s Atletico move to fund a £68 million swoop for Eberechi Eze.

The England international was one of the stars of Crystal Palace’s impressive finish to the 2023-24 Premier League season after standing out for the Eagles since his £17 million arrival at Selhurst Park from Queens Park Rangers in 2020.

Eze, who can play as a No.8, a No.10 or as a winger, has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 124 games for Palace. City reportedly face rival interest in the Three Lions midfielder from Liverpool and Tottenham.

Alex Baena

It has been a busy summer for Alex Baena. The Villarreal winger registered the most assists in La Liga last season, with 14, earning a place in Spain’s victorious European Championship squad.

The 22-year-old made two substitute’s appearances at the Euros before heading to Paris to take part in the Olympic football tournament, helping Spain reach the gold medal match.

And if reports are accurate, Baena’s long summer could conclude with a big-money transfer. Linked with Tottenham and Aston Villa – where he’d link up with former Villarreal boss Unai Emery – the young wide player is in high demand.

With his ability to play on either flank or centrally as a No.10, he would make a suitable target for City, too, as they look to bolster Pep Guardiola’s options in light of Alvarez’s departure.

Jonathan David

Linked with a Premier League move all summer, Canadian striker Jonathan David’s anticipated switch away from Lille has not yet materialised despite a rumoured price tag of just £25 million.

The former Gent attacker has scored 26 all-competitions goals in back-to-back seasons for Les Dougues and, with just a year remaining on his current contract, the Ligue 1 side have long been resigned to losing the 25-year-old before the beginning of the 2024-25 campaign.

A reported target for Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, David has the versatility to fill the Alvarez-shaped void at the Etihad, able to play as a winger or second striker in a front two while also thriving at the point of attack as an out-and-out No.9.