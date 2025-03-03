Manchester City are ready to make a bid for Andrea Cambiaso, with an Italian report claiming that Pep Guardiola has personally requested the Juventus star, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Cityzens could be successful in their quest to sign the wing-back.

Cambiaso is one of the best full-backs in the world who can operate on either side and is two-footed. The 25-year-old has been on the books of Juventus since 2022 and has established himself as one of the best and most important players in the Serie A club’s team.

The Italy international has played predominately as a left-back for Juventus this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in 32 matches in all competitions.

During the 2023-24 campaign, Cambiaso operated mainly on the right side of midfield and scored three goals and gave six assists in 39 appearances.

AC Milan legend Mauro Tassotti worked with Cambiaso in his role as the Genoa assistant manager during the 2021-22 season, and he was so impressed with him that he subsequently compared him to the legendary Paolo Maldini.

Tassotti told La Gazzetta dello Sport in December 2023: “I was immediately struck by Andrea’s ability to play both left and right. And above all his ability to kick with both feet.

“I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-footed. In this sense, he is similar to Paolo Maldini who however was much more powerful from a physical standpoint, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back.”

“But Cambiaso has now made a rapid jump. In Bologna, he did very well. And at Juventus, when given the chance to play, he made the most of it.”

Tassotti added: “His best role? He’s a wingback who can play as a fifth defender in a 3-5-2 or a full-back in a four-man defence.”

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on January 24 that Man City were hugely impressed with Cambiaso and were planning to make an official offer to Juventus for him.

Sources told TEAMtalk that the Premier League club were willing to bid €60-65million (up to £55m / $68.3m) including add-ons for Cambiaso.

Juventus, though, were holding firm and were demanding at least €80m (£67.6m / $84.1m) to consider a deal.

TuttoJuve is now reporting that Man City are still keen on a deal for Cambiaso and are determined to bring him to the Etihad Stadium in the summer transfer window.

The Italian news outlet has revealed that the Premier League giants are “very interested” in the wing-back and could bid €62million (£51m, $65m) for him in the summer transfer window.

Man City manager Guardiola has personally requested his club’s bosses to get him the Juventus star.

Juventus’s asking price for Andrea Cambiaso revealed

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on February 28 that Man City are looking to sign a new left-back in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants are expected to move for Cambiaso this summer.

Sources have told us that Juventus could ask as much as €60m (£49.5m, $62.4m) for Cambiaso, although Man City are keen to do a deal for around €10m (£8.25m, $10.5m) less.

TuttoJuve’s report suggests that Man City are now ready to pay more than the asking price.

While one needs to wait for other sources to back this up, if this is confirmed, then it shows just how keen Man City are to sign Cambiaso.

Latest Man City news: Kounde blow, De Bruyne contract twist

Man City have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

A Spanish report has revealed that the defending Premier League champions are so keen on Kounde that they made an approach to see if he would be interested in a move to the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens were even drawing up an offer to convince Barcelona to sell the defender.

However, the French star has made it clear that he does not want to join Man City and is determined to stay at Barcelona.

With Kevin De Bruyne’s contract running out, there has been speculation that the midfielder could be on his way to Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League.

However, a new report has claimed that De Bruyne could sign a new contract with Man City and stay at the Etihad Stadium.

While the midfielder would have to take a pay cut and also accept that he will not play frequently, the chance to turn out for Belgium at the 2026 World Cup could see him extend his stay at Man City.

Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly willing to go big for Florian Wirtz, who is one of the best young attacking midfielders in Europe.

It has been reported that Man City are ready to offer £115million for the Bayer Leverkusen and Germany international.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also claimed to be keen on Wirtz.

Who is Andrea Cambiaso and why do Man City want him?

By Samuel Bannister

One of the biggest things Pep Guardiola has revolutionised while managing Manchester City has been how full-backs are used. So, if you’re a full back and Man City want you, it’s usually a good sign of your ability.

Andrea Cambiaso was born in Genoa in 2000 and came through the ranks at his hometown club – taking in four loan spells in and around his 28 first-team appearances – until 2022, when Juventus bought him.

His first season as a Juventus player was spent out on loan at Bologna, before he was finally integrated in Turin and became a key player.

What makes Cambiaso stand out is his ability to play in either full-back position. If you were none the wiser, you’d be hard pressed to guess which his stronger foot is.

His ambipedal nature enables him to play as either a right-back or left-back for Juventus. Max Allegri used him more on the right than the left, but Thiago Motta has used him more on the left than on the right.

Cambiaso earned his senior Italy debut in March 2024 as a reward for his rise to prominence in Serie A. He has coped admirably with the step up to Juventus’ level and looks comfortable in a big team.

So it’s little wonder that a team of Man City’s calibre have been looking closely at Cambiaso. Guardiola’s use of inverted full-backs has changed the perception of that position in recent years, and given his two-footed nature, Cambiaso would be an ideal fit for such a role.

“I try to make myself useful for what benefits the team and in response to what the opponents do,” he told Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport in November. “I don’t have a preferred role. On the left, I play more along the touchline, while on the right, I tend to move more into the centre of the field.”

Cambiaso is renowned for his dribbling ability. He also is technically adept and expresses good strength in duels wherever he is situated on the pitch.

And now at the age of 25, the prime of his career is approaching. He has previously spoken of the high esteem in which he holds Juventus, but he could be destined for a different stage, maximising his potential under a legendary coach.

