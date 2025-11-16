Manchester City are reportedly considering cancelling the loan of attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri, with Pep Guardiola and his team said to be ‘annoyed’ by his situation at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Cityzens agreed a deal to sign the 19-year-old from River Plate for around £12.5m in 2024, after beating a host of top clubs to his signature.

The Argentinian was considered to be one of South America’s most exciting stars when Pep Guardiola’s side lured him to the Etihad.

Echeverri was given his debut by Guardiola in the FA Cup final last season. He made an impact for Man City in the FIFA Club World Cup over the summer, too, after he scored a stunning free kick in a 6-0 win over Al-Ain.

Guardiola decided to loan out the teenager so he could play consistent minutes, and Leverkusen won the race for his signature.

However, things have not gone to plan for Echeverri in Germany. He has made just four Bundesliga appearances so far – just one of those being a start – and hasn’t made a goal contribution.

Echeverri has been more involved in the Champions League for Leverkusen. He has featured in all four of their games, starting the last two, against Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica, but was substituted at half-time against PSG, with his side 4-1 down.

According to German outlet Bild, as cited by the Manchester Evening News, Man City are ‘annoyed’ and ‘frustrated’ by Echeverri’s lack of playing time.

Man City are likely to hold a ‘meeting’ with Leverkusen representatives ahead of their Champions League clash with the German club on November 25, and the future of Echeverri ‘will come up.’

Guardiola’s side have the option of cutting short Echeverri’s season-long loan in January, and that is something they must be considering.

TRANSFER DEBRIEF 🔎 Man Utd battle Liverpool for Germany star, Man City lead Rodrygo race, Tottenham eye stunning winger deal

Man City certain star has a bright future

Man City still have very high hopes for Echeverri, and clubs would no doubt be keen to sign him in January should he become available.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed in August that Italian giants Roma were keen to sign the playmaker on loan.

His lack of playing time at Leverkusen has come as something of a shock, given the comments of Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes.

“Claudio Echeverri is a technically gifted, energetic player who is very dynamic between the lines from where he poses a threat,” said Rolfes.

“A classy footballer – very good at dribbling, direct going forwards and always able to bring his teammates into play positively.”

If he doesn’t start to play more regularly, an early return to Manchester is a genuine possibility for Echeverri.

Latest Man City news: Winger battle / Newcastle plot raid

Meanwhile, Man City are reportedly set to battle Liverpool and Tottenham for the signing of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo.

Guardiola has already called the Cherries star ‘extraordinary’ but a price tag of £75m makes the potential transfer an expensive one.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Newcastle are keen to sign Man City goalkeeper James Trafford in January.

The Magpies were keen on Trafford over the summer and could get a second chance to sign him, after he has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad.

We understand Newcastle are keen to hold talks over a deal for the shot stopper.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.