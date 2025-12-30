How Antoine Semenyo would look in a Manchester City shirt as Pep Guardiola, inset, closes on his signing

Manchester City can expect to secure the transfer of Antoine Semenyo by the time the transfer window opens for business on Thursday after they agreed personal terms with the player, though sources have revealed there remains an issue with Bournemouth over his potential selection on Tuesday evening.

Semenyo, who has scored eight goals and added three assists from 16 Premier League games – is poised to secure a blockbuster move away from the Vitality Stadium courtesy of an exit clause in his contract, which allows any side to trigger a move worth a downpayment of £60m and a further £5m in add-ons.

Chased by all the big six sides in the Premier League, it emerged last Tuesday that Manchester City had won the race for his signature and with our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealing the full truths on why and how the Cityzens had won the race.

Since then, it has been suggested that Liverpool could look to hijack the deal, though our sources have stressed that claims in the media were completely inaccurate and the Cherries livewire would not renege on that agreement and that City were convinced he was heading to the Etihad.

Now Bailey has confirmed that, after speaking to Bournemouth on Monday evening, a deal to take Semenyo to City is expected to be wrapped up in the next 48 hours.

From the City end, Bailey has been told that City are just putting the ‘finishing touches’ to the transfer, though they already have a broad agreement to pay his hefty £60m fee over three instalments. City were also able to finalise a financial package with the player on Monday following talks with his agent over what is a minimum four-year deal, though the full terms on that are yet to be disclosed.

That was also backed up by a series of other transfer journalists, including talkSPORT’s Alex Crook and Ben Jacobs.

The latter posted on his X account: ‘Bournemouth are expecting Antoine Semenyo’s move to Manchester City to be formalised within the next 48 hours.

‘It follows positive talks on Monday over the structure of payments relating to Semenyo’s release clause. Semenyo has already verbally agreed personal terms with #MCFC.

‘As it stands, Bournemouth still hoping Semenyo can make a farewell appearance against Chelsea on Tuesday.’

Bournemouth target three replacements as Iraola digs claws in over Semenyo

As Jacobs explained, a potential sticking point to the deal remains around when Semenyo plays for the Cherries for the final time.

In Semenyo’s mind, his last appearance came on Saturday – the 4-1 defeat at Brentford – though manager Andoni Iraola had requested a delay to the transfer until the latter days of when his clause was effective: January 10.

In Iraola’s mind, he had wanted Sememyo available for upcoming matches against Chelsea (Tuesday evening), Arsenal (Saturday evening) and Tottenham (Wednesday 7 January).

Confirming that wish, Iraola said at the weekend: “No, the more games Antoine can play for us, [the better].

“If he can play for years for us, it’s much better! If it cannot be years, it can be months. If he can only play weeks, it is weeks, but the more time he plays with us, the better for us.

“Antoine’s situation is quite clear. Antoine is a massive player for us, and even in games like today [Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Brentford] where he probably hasn’t played well, he is always a threat to score and assist.

“Obviously, I don’t want to lose him. This is quite clear, but some situations are not under my control. He will be available to play again in three days [versus Chelsea] and then the next one and I hope he plays a lot more with us.”

Now with a transfer imminent, Iraola is thought to have asked Semenyo if he will play for a final time for the club on Tuesday evening as the Cherries look to arrest their slide when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, given the fact a deal is in place, and that the player will not want to jeopardise that by risking injury, he is expected to stand firm and insist he will not feature.

Meanwhile, sources can also confirm that Bournemouth WILL look to bring in a replacement in January and have assured Iraola they will spend some of the money.

We exclusively revealed back on December 17 that Brennan Johnson was a player they like, though there remains some doubts over the type of fee Tottenham will demand and whether they can convince the London side to accept a loan move first.

Another player they like is Ipswich’s Jaden Philogene, though they do have others in the mix.

One player we understand they have also expressed an interest in signing on loan is Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri, though we await confirmation from the Gunners’ end if they will green-light a temporary move away.

City ready to let three depart after Semenyo arrival

Meanwhile, the arrival of Semenyo at City will spell bad news for Brazilian winger Savinho. His game time is set to be reduced further after the Ghana winger signs, and we understand Tottenham, who almost signed him in the summer, are considering a fresh move and with Tottenham’s true stance on swooping for the Brazilian revealed by sources.

He is not the only City player whose future is now in doubt, either, with the wonderful form of Rayan Cherki, coupled with Semenyo’s imminent arrival, also seeing questions raised over Bernardo Silva.

Per our sources, the Portugal international winger is already on the radar of the Saudi Pro League and with his current deal at the Etihad due to expire next summer.

Another who could leave more imminently is Netherlands defender Nathan Ake, who has been squeezed out of the first-team picture this season.

Having dropped down the pecking order, we understand Guardiola is open to his exit and four Premier League sides are all looking into potential deals, including one of the experienced Dutchman’s former teams.

