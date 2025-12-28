How Antoine Semenyo would look in a Manchester City shirt as Pep Guardiola, inset, closes on his signing

Manchester City believe they will have a tactical wildcard to help them land Antoine Semenyo amid a belief that Liverpool have backed out of a possible hijack that will leave the Cityzens free to finalise a £65m transfer, despite Andoni Iraola’s efforts to stall the deal.

The 25-year-old Bournemouth star is the Premier League’s most in-demand star, having scored eight times and added three assists from 16 league games this season and courtesy of an exit clause (£60m plus £5m in add-ons) that kicks into place from January 1.

Semenyo is wanted by all the top Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal, though we exclusively revealed on December 23 how it is Manchester City who have won the race and the reasons behind their move coming to light.

Now, a further look into the saga has revealed exactly why Semenyo is opting for the Etihad Stadium, just as news has emerged from our sources that any talk that Liverpool could hijack the deal is now considered unlikely, with the Reds not prioritising his signature.

That will leave the Ghana international free to finalise his move to Manchester City, and it is now just a question of when, rather than if, the move will go through.

Our sources understand that there is a belief the winger will star on both flanks under Pep Guardiola – and that can give them a huge edge in their quest to reclaim the Premier League title.

Sources close to the situation say the “win now” potential at the Etihad has also helped sway the Bournemouth winger into choosing to join Guardiola’s side.

He is excited to work with the Spanish tactician – widely regarded as the greatest coach in the modern game – and sources indicate that he will have a versatile role that boosts City’s chance of winning back their crown from last season’s champions Liverpool.

Semenyo will be used off the left at times, but their priority plan is understood to involve Jeremy Doku on the left, Erling Haaland through the middle and the new boy on the right.

Guardiola will be excited to have the new option, especially with Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki – both capable of playing across the frontline but expected to earn selection to play as the No 10s – also coming into form.

Semenyo’s ability to play on both flanks will be key in breaking down opponents and should leave sides second-guessing when it comes to predicting their line-up and shape – just like the days when City were at their best.

As we have been reporting, there will also be a knock-on effect with the futures of both Oscar Bobb and Savinho in some doubt.

Semenyo sets Man City transfer deadline; Iraola wants move delayed

Semenyo’s clause is understood to be active from January 1st to the 10th, giving the Cityzens a 10-day window to officially finalise the deal.

Per BBC Sport, the 25-year-old wants the move wrapped up the day the January window opens for business – this coming Thursday.

By contrast, a disappointed Andoni Iraola is hoping to delay the transfer until as late as possible – January 10 in an ideal world – and to allow his prized asset to play in the Cherries’ upcoming matches against Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Now winless in their last nine games, Iraola believes Semenyo enhances Bournemouth’s chances of results in those games as they start to look slightly nervously over their shoulders.

Confirming his intentions, Iraola told ESPN: “No, the more games Antoine can play for us, [the better].

“If he can play years for us, it’s much better! If it cannot be years, it can be months. If he can only play weeks, it is weeks, but the more time he plays with us, the better for us.

“Antoine’s situation is quite clear. Antoine is a massive player for us, and even in games like today [Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Brentford] where he probably hasn’t played well, he is always a threat to score and assist.

“Obviously, I don’t want to lose him. This is quite clear, but some situations are not under my control. He will be available to play again in three days [versus Chelsea] and then the next one and I hope he plays a lot more with us.”

Guardiola, meanwhile, has indicated his side are ready to spend big in January.

“Last season, I could never have expected to go into the transfer window and buy four or five players.

“But we had a lot of players injured. This year it is open, and anything can happen.”

City are still actively chasing four trophies and on how their season has gone so far, he added: “It is going well but it’s still only the end of December.

“In the Champions League, we are up there, in the Premier League we are up there, we have the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup soon.

“Some important players are coming back, so let’s go step by step and see what is going to happen.”

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest, which maintained the pressure on Arsenal at the summit, Guardiola was directly asked if he was confident of a deal to sign Semenyo.

Smiling, the Man City boss simply replied: “Next question!”

Man City latest: Semenyo arrival to see three Cityzens depart

Meanwhile, the arrival of Semenyo at City will likely see Savinho depart, and sources can now reveal Tottenham’s true stance on making a move for the Brazilian after ‘fresh explorations’ for the winger.

He is not the only City player whose future is now in doubt, either, with the wonderful form of Cherki, coupled with Semenyo’s imminent arrival also seeing questions raised over Bernardo Silva.

Per our sources, the Portugal international winger is already on the radar of the Saudi Pro League and with his current deal at the Etihad due to expire next summer.

Another who could leave more imminently is Nathan Ake.

Having dropped down the pecking order, we understand Guardiola is open to his exit and four Premier League sides are all looking into potential deals, including one of the experienced Dutchman’s former teams.

