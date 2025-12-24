Antoine Semenyo’s impending arrival at Manchester City could lead to Bernardo Silva leaving in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Man City have won the race for Semenyo, with sources telling us on December 23 that the Bournemouth winger’s desire to win major silverware saw the Cityzens beat off competition from city rivals Manchester United for the Ghana international’s signature.

On December 20, my TEAMtalk colleague, Dean Jones, reported that Semenyo to Man City could force Savinho and Oscar Bobb towards the Etihad Stadium exit.

We can now reveal that, should Semenyo complete his £65million (€74.5m, $87.8m) move from Bournemouth to Man City, then Bernando Silva could end up leaving the Premier League giants, with the Portugal international winger already on the radar of the Saudi Pro League.

Silva has been on the books of Man City since the summer of 2017, when he joined from AS Monaco for £43m (€49.3m, $58m) and is under contract at the Cityzens until the summer of 2026.

Silva’s future at Man City has already been in some doubt, with manager Pep Guardiola admitting to being left disappointed by his performance against West Ham United earlier this month, despite being a fan of the player he has worked with

Guardiola said: “Bernie is my weakness, so he’s top, but today I’m not happy with Bernie. He knows exactly what we need, right?

“To play better, fluid, but he has a special sense to compete, a sense of play, and Bernie has incredible attributes in the bad moments to make a step up, that’s what defines him.”

Silva has yet to score a Premier League goal this season, and the emergence of Rayan Cherki and the renewed form of Phil Foden mean that he is no longer one of the first names on the teamsheet.

We understand that Semenyo’s arrival will see possible changes, and it does mean Silva is one of those whose future is in doubt.

Sources have told us that the general plan was for Silva to leave at the end of the season, but we can now confirm that the Saudi Pro League have a confirmed interest in the Portuguese, who could be tempted to leave in the New Year.

Silva’s World Cup ambitions will not be impacted by a potential move to the Middle East, and it could very well be an option that emerges.

As it stands, we are told by Man City sources that the futures of Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush will NOT be impacted by Semenyo’s impending arrival, but it remains to be seen how Guardiola will use the Ghana star.

