Pep Guardiola is about to add Antoine Semenyo to his ranks

Manchester City believe they are set to win the race to land Antoine Semenyo, club sources have confirmed, with the reasons why they have become so eager to sign the Bournemouth attacker being revealed.

As TEAMtalk confirmed, England’s big six – City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur – all showed an interest in Semenyo.

It emerged in the last 48 hours that City and city-rivals United were leading the chase following extensive talks – despite enquiries from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

City have pushed hard via sporting director Hugo Viana, who is now set to get the better of Jason Wilcox – who had been looking to land a player he has wanted for a long time.

City are delighted to have won the race to land Semenyo, a player they think can help fill a void they have never really replaced since Julian Alvarez left the club.

A source close to City told TEAMtalk: “Pep has felt he has been missing something in the final third, the squad has depth but is missing something.

“Since Julian Alvarez left, they feel that has never been replaced. In getting Semenyo they really feel that he could be that player.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

How City won Semenyo over

Semenyo has been won over by the chance to win silverware. We are told by sources close to the player that he was open to Old Trafford but the fact City’s project would see him pushing to win both the Premier League and Champions League, has tempted him to the Etihad.

Semenyo wanted to push for silverware from the outset and whilst United’s project, which included the possibility of him featuring as a winger-back – something he was open to doing – was of interest, the chance of silverware is key for him.

City are now working on a deal and Semenyo’s deal will be finalised even by January 1st when his release clause form Bournemouth kicks-in.

Bournemouth have already talked to City and informed them of their willingness to split the release clause over three payments, rather than a one-off payment.

More Man City transfer news

With Semenyo set to arrive at the Etihad Stadium, one forward who has been linked with a departure is Omar Marmoush.

At the other end of the pitch, a potential departure for Nathan Ake could lead to City accelerating plans to strengthen their defence.

But one player who won’t be let go is Josko Gvardiol, with Guardiola driving City towards a new deal for the Croatian.