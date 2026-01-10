How Antoine Semenyo would look in a Manchester City shirt as Pep Guardiola, inset, watches on

Antoine Semenyo enjoyed a dream start to his Manchester City career by producing a brilliant performance in the 10-1 win against Exeter City in the FA Cup.

Semenyo was officially confirmed as a City player on Friday after the club agreed a deal with Bournemouth for the winger worth an initial £62.5million.

He signed a contract until 2031 and decided to wear the number 42 shirt previously worn by Yaya Toure, who won three Premier League titles during his eight years at the Etihad.

Despite scoring an injury-time winner against Tottenham in his final game for Bournemouth earlier this week, the winger was thrown straight into the City starting line-up as a left winger against Exeter.

We’ve taken a look at the stats from his Manchester City debut and what it could mean for the rest of the 2025/26 season.

The impressive stats

Semenyo set up Rico Lewis for City’s fifth goal in the 49th minute and then added the sixth himself five minutes later by racing onto a long ball and slipping it past Exeter goalkeeper Joe Whitworth.

The Ghana international is now the first player to score a goal and register an assist on his competitive City debut since Sergio Aguero against Swansea in August 2011.

Alongside the goal and assist, he completed 38 of his 41 passes at a 93% success rate and created four chances, which was more than any other player on the pitch.

The 26-year-old had 50 touches of the ball, four touches in the opposition box and two shots, while also making one successful dribble and one accurate cross at the Etihad.

Defensively, he made one interception, completed three recoveries and won one of his four ground duels.

Semenyo received a standing ovation from the home fans after being replaced by Jeremy Doku in the 64th minute and was also given the Man of the Match award at the end of the game.

Post-match reaction

With Pep Guardiola serving a one-match suspension against Exeter, City assistant Pep Lijnders did the post-match media duties and reacted to Semenyo’s debut.

“I think a lot of good performances today, a lot of good individual performances. I think when the team plays like that it becomes easier for the individual, but Antoine is settling well,” Lijnders said.

“He is a humble guy, we have followed him for a long time, but he brings something to the front line, what we really want and what we need. He can attack quick, he wants to chase, he is a guy who doesn’t stop. I think you see today that he can adapt quite quickly to our style. It’s nice to have him with us.”

Team-mate Rico Lewis added: “It’s not a surprise for us because everyone has seen how good of a player he is in the Premier League.

“Everybody wanted him, there’s a reason for that and he’s shown that today. It feels like a seamless transition into the team. He’s a really good person as well which is another positive.”

City fans also reacted to his debut performance and the verdict was very positive. On X, one user posted: “Semenyo is absolutely everywhere. I love him already.”

A second said: “Oh my days man Semenyo is unbelievable, so strong, fast, controlled, smart.”

Another added: “Semenyo, you’re moving me. Fantastic debut so far. Full of energy. A constant threat on the ball. I love it.”

A fourth said: “I mean it’s Exeter but Semenyo looks incredible. Reassuring that it’s against a low block too which was the only real question mark about him.”

A potential game-changer

Admittedly, Semenyo was making his City debut against a team who are currently 14th in League One.

But even when taking the level of opposition into account, the Ghana international still started to show why City made him their fourth-most expensive signing of all time.

“We followed him for a long time and in the end with the situation we have up front with the wingers- we have three specific players in Oscar [Bobb], Savinho and Jeremy [Doku] – we need to reinforce for the next years and that’s why the club made the gesture and effort to take him,” Guardiola said after the deal was complete.

“He is the perfect age at 25 with the best years to come. The club likes to try to bring young players to make his career with his best years here. Everybody knows the qualities. They are extraordinary at Bournemouth and he can play on both sides – right and left.

“He can play as a striker as well with his pace. He knows the Premier League. Many clubs wanted him and he decided to join us so all I can say is thanks to him. We are very pleased for the next years.”

The aforementioned Bobb, Savinho and Doku are all good players, but Semenyo offers something that the trio don’t: a regular supply of both goals and assists.

Including his two direct goal contributions against Exeter, he now has 11 goals and four assists in 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

The winger will help ease the burden on Erling Haaland, who has scored 20 Premier League goals so far this season and that is 44.4% per cent of City’s overall total.

His pace, physicality and ability in front of goal will add a different dimension to City’s attack as they fight to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal, who are currently six points clear.

A number of January signings have impacted the Premier League title race over the years and the early signs suggest Semenyo could be the latest to do so.

READ MORE: The 10 highest-paid players at Man City after De Bruyne exit as Haaland eclipses all