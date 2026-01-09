Antoine Semenyo has revealed the three main reasons why he chose to sign for Manchester City, after completing his £65million switch to The Etihad from Bournemouth on Friday morning.

The 26-year-old winger has penned a five-and-a-half-year deal at City, which runs through until the summer of 2031, and will wear the No.42 shirt.

Semenyo will be available to feature for Man City immediately and is also eligible to play in next Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Newcastle.

City beat out the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United to the signing of a classy attacker, who has scored 10 goals and added three assists in 21 outings in all competitions this season.

“I am so proud to have joined Manchester City,” Semenyo told City’s official site, as he revealed three main reasons why he opted for a move to the blue half of Manchester.

“I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

“They have set the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep.

“I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here.

“My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. And City are in a great position – still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season.

“The Etihad is my new home. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans here and I hope to show everyone what I can do.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Viana details reasoning by Semenyo swoop

City director of football, Hugo Viana, did not hold back in his praise for Semenyo, as he detailed why the club made a move for the attacker in the winter window.

Viana added: “Antoine is a really exciting signing for the football club.

“He made it clear to us immediately that it was City he wanted to join. His enthusiasm for this football club has been clear throughout the process.

“He has huge quality. Two great feet, pace, power, a habit of influencing games and, importantly, real room for growth and development. I am excited to see the player Antoine can become in the weeks, months and years ahead.

“We are constantly watching players all over the world. Antoine was the one we most wanted. He has shown he can perform in the Premier League. He is humble, hard-working, professional and totally focused on being a better footballer. He is ideal for us.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.