Man City approve sale of ‘special’ attacker as shock suitors emerge

Manchester City have reportedly decided how much they want for James McAtee as clubs queue up to sign the promising talent.

McAtee is a product of the famed Man City academy. He spent two seasons developing on loan at Sheffield United before returning to the Etihad last summer.

Since then, the central attacking midfielder – who can also play as a right winger – has scored four times in 12 appearances.

Only five of those outings have come in the Premier League as McAtee is struggling to get into Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven ahead of top players such as Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Savinho.

According to the latest from GiveMeSport, McAtee could leave City in a £25million (€29.5m / $30.4m) deal this month.

Guardiola is ready to let the playmaker depart for pastures new, while McAtee himself is ‘prepared to seal an overseas move’ to become a regular starter elsewhere.

Major German clubs such as Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen have been linked with McAtee in recent weeks. However, the report states that surprise Bundesliga suitors Mainz have ‘set their sights’ on winning the chase for McAtee in an ambitious move.

McAtee a ‘special’ talent but free to leave Man City

Mainz have been keeping tabs on the 22-year-old’s performances in recent weeks and believe he could help them in their pursuit of Champions League qualification. At the time of writing they sit in sixth place, four points off the top four.

McAtee recently netted a hat-trick as City thrashed Salford 8-0 in the FA Cup third round, which prompted Guardiola to label him a ‘special player’.

On January 8 it emerged that McAtee is preparing to move on as he is fearful of being pushed down the pecking order by Omar Marmoush.

The likes of Fulham and West Ham United were linked with McAtee at that point, though he is now set to head to Germany.

Man City transfers: Star’s medical booked; Haaland theory

City have moved quickly to agree deals for defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis, with Marmoush next up.

The Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward will travel to England and undergo a medical early next week.

City are set to pay between €75-80m (up to £67.6m / $82.2m) for Marmoush, making him their most expensive January signing of all time.

Marmoush will support main striker Erling Haaland, who recently penned a massive nine-and-a-half-year deal with City.

Peter Crouch has now given his verdict on the long-term contract. “I think it’s a strange one, it is a strange one,” Crouch said. “I don’t know, there must have been murmurings of potential people in for him for them to offer that.

“I totally get it from City’s point of view. They’ve held his value, there’s no get out clauses in it so they hold his value for the next 10 years.

“He’s not going to wane, he’s only going to get better. He’s been an absolute revelation since he came to the Premier League.”

