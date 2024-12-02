Arne Slot claims Pep Guardiola ‘needs no sympathy’ after making Man City quit pledge

Liverpool boss Arne Slot claims Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola does not need any sympathy for his side’s current struggles following defeat at Anfield and that he will “bring City back”.

The City boss is enduring the worst run of his glittering managerial career after a seven-game winless streak featuring six losses, the latest of which was a 2-0 reverse on Merseyside as the runaway Premier League leaders continued their fine start to the season.

Guardiola has won 18 trophies since taking charge at the Etihad Stadium in 2016 and only signed a contract extension through to the summer of 2027 just over a week ago.

Speaking after the Champions League draw with Feyenoord last week, a game in which City threw away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3, Guardiola admitted to feeling vulnerable to the sack.

However, Slot has backed the City chief to turn things around and claims his standing in the game means he does not need any empathy or sympathy at this time.

Speaking after the Liverpool win which moved nine points clear at the summit after just 13 games, Slot said, when asked about Guardiola’s current struggles: “You feel sympathy or empathy with the managers in a really bad place, they have lost many games or are down at the bottom of the league.

“But Pep has won so many things and shown so many times already – the league is not decided in November or December, so no-one has to feel empathy or sorry for Pep. Maybe other managers, but not Pep.

“He will be able to bring City back.”

Guardiola makes Man City pledge

Guardiola spoke candidly about his job following the Feyenoord debacle that at least ended a run of five successive defeats, although the manner in which that game ended felt like another loss.

“I don’t want to stay in the place if I feel like I’m a problem,” said the Spaniard, who watched in obvious frustration as City conceded three times in the last 15 minutes in a dramatic capitulation against Slot’s former club.

“I don’t want to stay here just because the contract is there.

“My chairman knows it. I said to him, ‘give me the chance to try come back’, and especially when everybody comes back [from injury] and see what happens.

“After, if I’m not able to do it, we have to change because, of course, [the past] nine years are dead.

“More than ever I ask to my hierarchy, give me the chance.

“Will it be easy for me now? No. I have the feeling that still I have a job to do and I want to do it.”

To be fair, City have not been helped by an incredible run of injuries to key players, with Ballon d’Or winner Rodri the most decisive blow of all.

They are back in action on Wednesday evening when they host a Nottingham Forest side sitting just below them in the table.

Latest Man City news: Pep eyes defensive signings to halt slide

Manchester City are reportedly ‘desperate’ for new signings, and have joined Liverpool in pursuit of two Premier League left-backs to improve their defence.

City have defended worse this season than they ever have before under Pep Guardiola. After 13 Premier League games, the champions are fifth in the table, and have conceded 19 goals.

Their aggregate score over the last three games is 8-1 in favour of their opposition (Brighton, Tottenham and Liverpool).

And now, a report from TBRFootball, states City are ‘desperate’ for new signings, and have recently watched two prospective additions.

Meanwhile, City are reportedly keeping tabs on Sierra Leonean centre-back Juma Bah, who could join an elite group, with a potential January move in the works.

