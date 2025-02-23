Liverpool face Manchester City this afternoon in a crucial Premier League fixture that could have big ramifications for the title race, with the Reds currently in pole position.

The Cityzens have had a disappointing season so far and currently sit in third place in the table, while 115 charges of financial misconduct continue to hang over them.

IF found guilty, the potential punishments for Man City range from a fine to a hefty points deduction that could see them relegated from the Premier League. Reports suggest that a verdict could be reached within two months, but Man City have always denied wrongdoing and have the right to appeal any punishments.

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool v Man City game, Slot admitted he doesn’t actively ‘follow’ the case but ‘sometimes sees the headlines.’

“The charges aren’t part of my time over here. I don’t follow the case because it doesn’t impact this season,” Slot said.

“I sometimes see the headlines, but I don’t follow it. That (City’s spending) is not a question for me. The only thing I can see is that in the summer they lost Julian Alvarez and only brought Savinho in – so they had a similar summer to us.

“They have adjusted in the winter because they’ve probably felt like they needed that. That’s what it is. I don’t know the reasons behind bringing four players in.”

Man City have ‘leverage’ over the Premier League – report

Man City outspent every club in Europe by bringing in Nico Gonzalez, Vitor Reis, Juma Bah, Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush in January.

That is an indication that Pep Guardiola’s side feel they are in the clear, at least in the current PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) period.

Interestingly, former Everton chief Keith Wyness has suggested that Man City have some ‘leverage’ over the Premier League, following their victory in a case regarding Associated Party Transactions.

APT rules which were in place from 2021 to 2024 have been declared null and void by an independent panel after a challenge from Man City, but they were replaced by a new set of guidelines in November 2024 – which will also have to be approved independently.

The Cityzens launched the legal challenge after being prevented from signing lucrative deals with Etihad Airways and First Abu Dhabi Bank, claiming the rules violated competition law.

“City are building up some leverage around these 115 charges with the latest in the APT rules,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“Maybe that was their plan all along.

“If I’m correct that there will be some leverage for City and the Premier League makes a shift in how they negotiate things behind the scenes, then there’s no doubt it would help them settle the 115 charges.

“If that’s right, they certainly hold cards they won’t have expected.

