An Arsenal sale could allow Manchester City to make Andrea Cambiaso their first signing of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Man City landed on Cambiaso as a target in the build up to the January window. City chiefs believe the Juventus star would be a great addition to the squad as he is versatile and can play as a full-back on either side.

City want Cambiaso to provide competition for Josko Gvardiol at left-back while also helping them to move on from long-serving right-back Kyle Walker, who has joined AC Milan on a loan-to-buy deal.

City registered their interest in Cambiaso but were put off a winter deal as Juve demanded as much as €80million (£68m / $91m) for him.

Pep Guardiola’s side opted to improve other positions instead by capturing Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

But City are preparing to go back in for Cambiaso this summer and will attempt to land him for a lower price.

As per The Sun, who cite reports emerging from Italy, City have ‘closed in’ on the Italian’s capture in recent weeks.

That is because Juve are warming to his sale and have begun searching for a replacement at left-back.

The Serie A giants have ‘identified’ Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares ‘as a top target’.

Tavares is currently on loan from Arsenal at Juve’s Italian rivals Lazio. The deal will become permanent this summer for around £5m (€6m / $7m), though Lazio are looking to ‘immediately cash in’ on him.

Tavares may help push through Man City deal

Tavares going from Arsenal to Juve – via Lazio – could see Mikel Arteta’s side inadvertently help City bring Cambiaso to the Premier League.

Club Brugge full-back Maxim De Cuyper is another option for Juve as they prepare for life after Cambiaso.

Juve’s new stance is described as a ‘boost’ for Guardiola and City. The FA Cup finalists have also been given a lift by Cambiaso’s price tag dropping.

Having previously held out for £68m, Juve are open to selling the 25-year-old for a reduced fee of around €60m (£51m / $68m) in the summer.

Who is Andrea Cambiaso and why do Man City want him?

By Samuel Bannister

One of the biggest things Pep Guardiola has revolutionised while managing Manchester City has been how full-backs are used. So, if you’re a full back and Man City want you, it’s usually a good sign of your ability.

Andrea Cambiaso was born in Genoa in 2000 and came through the ranks at his hometown club – taking in four loan spells in and around his 28 first-team appearances – until 2022, when Juventus bought him.

His first season as a Juventus player was spent out on loan at Bologna, before he was finally integrated in Turin and became a key player.

What makes Cambiaso stand out is his ability to play in either full-back position. If you were none the wiser, you’d be hard pressed to guess which his stronger foot is.

His ambipedal nature enables him to play as either a right-back or left-back for Juventus. Max Allegri used him more on the right than the left, but Thiago Motta has used him more on the left than on the right.

Cambiaso earned his senior Italy debut in March 2024 as a reward for his rise to prominence in Serie A. He has coped admirably with the step up to Juventus’ level and looks comfortable in a big team.

So it’s little wonder that a team of Man City’s calibre have been looking closely at Cambiaso. Guardiola’s use of inverted full-backs has changed the perception of that position in recent years, and given his two-footed nature, Cambiaso would be an ideal fit for such a role.

“I try to make myself useful for what benefits the team and in response to what the opponents do,” he told Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport in November. “I don’t have a preferred role. On the left, I play more along the touchline, while on the right, I tend to move more into the centre of the field.”

Cambiaso is renowned for his dribbling ability. He also is technically adept and expresses good strength in duels wherever he is situated on the pitch.

And now at the age of 25, the prime of his career is approaching. He has previously spoken of the high esteem in which he holds Juventus, but he could be destined for a different stage, maximising his potential under a legendary coach.