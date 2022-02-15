Arsenal have a mountain to climb if they are to sign Brazilian winger Savio after a report revealed Man City have tabled a bid.

ESPN (citing journalist Ekrem Konur) recently reported Arsenal had scouted 17-year-old Atletico Mineiro attacker Savio. The Brazilian is one of the hottest prospects in his home country right now, and has drawn comparisons with Gabriel Martinelli.

But despite having the world at his feet, there is a sense from within the player’s camp that he is being overprotected.

That has manifested itself in a shortage of senior appearances – something his agent took umbrage with.

“There are these surveys from Red Bull Bragantino and Arsenal, but nothing official. No offer has arrived for Savio,” representative Juliano Rodrigues said last month (via HITC).

Rodrigues then went on to explain how a permanent exit is the “ideal” solution.

Permanent Savio exit is “ideal”

“He needs to play to evolve. Atletico don’t play him. So the best thing would be a transfer, with Atletico getting part of the rights for a future sale (a sell-on clause).

“This way, Savio will be able to take off in his career, as he is one of the best players of his age in Brazilian football. Going out on loan now is not interesting. The ideal (thing) is to leave permanently.”

Now, Savio may get his wish after the Guardian revealed Man City have tabled a bid.

The report – written by trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano – stated the bid is worth ‘€6.5m (£5.5m) plus add-ons’. A sell-on clause would also be included to sweeten the deal for Atletico.

There are even tentative plans in place for Savio’s first move if he were to join Man City. The report adds Dutch side PSV Eindhoven could take Savio on loan next season if he signs for City in the summer.

Romano confirmed interest from Arsenal and the Red Bull Group. He stated both entities had made an approach for Savio in December.

However, it is Man City who have made the first move, and negotiations with the new frontrunners are ongoing at present.

Man City connection boosts Barcelona raid chances

Meanwhile, Manchester City are one of three Premier League suitors – and five overall – for rising Barcelona star Nico Gonzalez, according to reports in Spain.

Nico has taken his chance in the Barcelona first team this season after being awarded a senior debut in August. To date, he has amassed 27 appearances in all competitions. Along with the likes of Gavi and Pedri, he could be the future of the Barca midfield.

His current club are well aware of his potential, which is why they inserted a €500m release clause into a contract tying him down until 2024 in the summer. However, they are still not guaranteed to keep him.

Among the clubs who could try to prise him away from Camp Nou are Manchester City. They are the only club named in a report from Marca about a five-way battle for his signature. Two others come from the Premier League, one from Serie A and one from the Bundesliga.

Interestingly, there is a family connection between City and Nico. His father Fran used to work for the Premier League side as a youth coach. Consequently, City have been following him with close attention.

To fend off suitors, Barcelona are willing to enter fresh talks about his contract. They could offer him an improved salary, despite their monetary issues.

Fortunately for them, Nico’s priority is to stay put. But so was Lionel Messi’s, for example, and they weren’t able to afford to keep him.

