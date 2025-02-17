Arsenal icon Arsene Wenger has heaped praise on new Manchester City star Omar Marmoush after he registered a hat-trick against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Marmoush arrived at Man City in January, joining from Eintracht Frankfurt in a €75million (£62.4m / $78.5m) deal. The versatile forward is viewed as City’s replacement for Julian Alvarez, whom Pep Guardiola has missed since his £82m transfer to Atletico Madrid last summer.

Marmoush looked exciting in some of his early appearances for City before truly announcing his arrival at the weekend.

The Egyptian netted a brilliant hat-trick – the first of his senior career – to help City beat fellow top-four hopefuls Newcastle United 4-0 at the Etihad.

Marmoush opened the scoring in the 19th minute when he raced onto a long pass from Ederson before lobbing goalkeeper Martin Dubravka with a lovely cushioned finish.

Marmoush doubled City’s advantage by cutting inside past Kieran Trippier before sending a low drive into the bottom corner, and his hat-trick was completed inside 33 minutes.

Savinho drove past Lewis Hall before pulling the ball back, with Marmoush on hand to smash home.

James McAtee joined Marmoush on the scoresheet as City picked up a resounding win before their crucial Champions League game against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

During an appearance on beIN Sports, legendary former Arsenal boss Wenger said: “What I liked is Marmoush; he’s mobile and he looks powerful as well, in his run. And he looks as well that, in his mind, he’s not scared of anybody.

“I saw him with Frankfurt play, he had some special talent, and in the first two, three games with City was disappointing, but yesterday already you feel him comfortable.”

City paid a premium fee for the 26-year-old after he enjoyed an electric first half of the season with Frankfurt. Marmoush was second in the Bundesliga scoring charts – behind only Harry Kane – after managing 15 goals in 17 outings.

Marmoush has adapted quickly to life under Guardiola and looks set to bring that goalscoring prowess to a City team which has been severely lacking at times this season.

Marmoush will be aiming to get among the goals again when City visit Madrid, though it will be tough for Guardiola’s side to advance after they gave away two late goals in the first leg.

Man City news: Real Madrid injury setback; De Bruyne replacement

City have been given a lift ahead of the clash at the Bernabeu as experienced Madrid star Lucas Vazquez will remain out of action through injury.

Carlo Ancelotti had been hopeful that the versatile 33-year-old would return, but his hamstring issue has not healed in time.

City have been linked with numerous attacking midfielders recently as they step up their hunt for Kevin De Bruyne’s successor.

Fresh reports claim that Charles De Ketelaere is the latest playmaker in their sights amid his great form with Atalanta this season.

