Man City attempt incredible signing of Bayern star before Barcelona pounce

Manchester City are planning a blockbuster move for Kingsley Coman as they try to stop the Bayern Munich ace from joining Barcelona first, according to reports.

Coman joined Bayern on an initial two-year loan in August 2015 and the deal subsequently became permanent in July 2017. The left winger has made a total of 294 appearances for Bayern and has registered 63 goals and 66 assists, helping the Bavarians win a host of trophies including one Champions League, eight Bundesliga titles and three German Cups.

Last season, Coman managed just five goals and three assists in 27 games as injuries kept him out of action for large periods.

The Frenchman’s contract with Bayern runs until June 2027, but recently speculation has started to ramp up about a potential move away from Allianz Arena.

DON’T MISS – Man City replacements for Alvarez: Two Prem stars, Bundesliga winner, Olympics standout all in the mix

Bayern have been criticised for not evolving enough during their period of unprecedented success, which allowed Bayer Leverkusen to storm to the title last season. As such, Bayern could overhaul their squad by allowing big-name players such as Coman, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka to leave.

On Thursday, it emerged that Bayern have given Barcelona the chance to sign Coman. Bayern know that their former manager Hansi Flick, who is now in charge of Barca, is a big fan of the 28-year-old and that this will help the deal to reach completion.

Another factor which will help Bayern get Coman off their books is Barcelona missing out on Nico Williams. The Spain ace is now looking to stay at Athletic Club, forcing Barca to identify alternative targets at left wing such as Coman.

But there has now been a twist in the transfer rumours. As per reports in the German press, Man City have set their sights on Coman and could now beat Barca to his signature.

Man City transfers: Big Kingsley Coman link

Rather than paying big money for Coman though, City would rather sign him on loan for the season, while also possessing the option to buy him next summer.

Such a deal would give Pep Guardiola – who previously worked with the attacker at Bayern – the chance to analyse how he gets on in the Premier League.

It is likely Coman would shine in England if he can stay fit, as he has great pedigree. Not only has Paris-born ace made over 50 appearances for France, he has also won league titles with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Bayern.

Coman moving to the Etihad would likely see City sell one of their current left wingers. Jack Grealish has been frustrated with the amount of game time Guardiola has given him since Jeremy Doku arrived at the club, and TEAMtalk understands that Aston Villa are interested in re-signing their former captain.

READ MORE: Man City see Guardiola’s dream £94.5m transfer torched with England star now top of the shortlist