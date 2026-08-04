Manchester City have taken a significant step towards signing Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi after agreeing personal terms with the midfielder, TEAMtalk can confirm, as Real Madrid continue to push for a sensational deal for Rodri.

Sources have confirmed the 18-year-old has informed Man City he is ready to complete the move to the Etihad Stadium, with his representatives now agreeing an initial five-year contract.

Bouaddi has made a huge impression since his Lille debut in 2023, making 96 appearances for the club to date despite his tender years. His impressive performances saw him rewarded with a spot in Morocco’s squad for the recent World Cup, where he stood out once again.

While negotiations between Man City and Lille remain ongoing, there is growing confidence within the Premier League champions that a deal for the hugely exciting youngster will be completed.

The main sticking point centres around Bouaddi’s immediate future.

TEAMtalk understands Lille are keen to keep the France Under-21 international on loan for the remainder of the season as part of any agreement.

However, Man City have so far resisted that proposal and want Bouaddi to join Enzo Maresca’s squad immediately.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, have not completely withdrawn from the race.

READ NEXT – Savinho gestures whether he’s joining Tottenham after Liverpool decide on Gakpo sale

Man City pushing for Bouaddi as Rodri exit looms

TEAMtalk understands PSG would still be willing to structure a deal that would see Bouaddi signed now before being loaned back to Lille for the season.

Despite that, sources close to the player have confirmed Bouaddi has finalised personal terms with Manchester City and now views a move to the Etihad as his preferred next step.

Man City are therefore increasingly confident they have won the battle for one of Europe’s brightest young midfield talents.

Bouaddi’s situation is also entirely separate from the uncertainty surrounding Rodri.

Real Madrid remain in talks with Man City over a sensational move for the Ballon d’Or winner, with TEAMtalk understanding the Spanish giants are hopeful of making significant progress over the coming week.

Rodri is currently recovering from what sources have described as minor back surgery, but Real Madrid remain determined to secure his signature before the transfer window closes.

Barcelona are being linked too, but as PSG and Bayern Munich found out, the player’s focus is currently on moving back to his hometown of Madrid and joining Real.

Regardless of what happens with Rodri, Man City’s pursuit of Bouaddi has continued independently, with sporting chief Hugo Viana viewing the Lille teenager as one of the standout midfield prospects in European football and a player capable of becoming a cornerstone of their future.

READ MORE – Man City attempts to auction off Rodri fall flat as Euro giant trio refuse to battle with Real Madrid