Manchester City have informed Ayyoub Bouaddi they are now ready to bring him straight into Enzo Maresca’s first-team plans rather than loaning him back to Lille, TEAMtalk understands.

The Premier League champions have accelerated their pursuit of one of Europe’s brightest young midfield talents after deciding to move in a different direction with their midfield rebuild this summer.

We can confirm Man City’s interest in Bouaddi has intensified after they backed away from a move for Sandro Tonali, while also becoming increasingly reluctant to meet Newcastle United’s valuation of Bruno Guimaraes.

Man City have turned their attention to Bouaddi, believing the Lille and Morocco sensation can become a cornerstone of Maresca’s next generation.

We previously revealed that Man City were open to Lille’s preferred proposal of selling Bouaddi while allowing him to remain in France on loan for another season.

However, sources have now confirmed that was always viewed as a fallback option.

Following further discussions between sporting director Hugo Viana and Maresca, City have informed Bouaddi’s representatives that they now want him to arrive at the Etihad immediately.

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Man City face serious competition for Lille sensation

Man City believe the 18-year-old is already capable of competing for first-team football and contributing this season rather than delaying his development with another year in Ligue 1.

That change of stance has added another fascinating layer to one of the biggest transfer races involving a young midfielder this summer.

Arsenal, who have tracked Bouaddi for several years, remain firmly in contention.

TEAMtalk understands Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta are also happy to accommodate either structure. The Gunners would accept another season at Lille if necessary but, like City, would have no issue integrating him into their first-team immediately.

Chelsea have adopted a similarly flexible position.

The Blues are comfortable with either an instant arrival or a loan-back arrangement depending on Bouaddi’s preference and Lille’s demands.

Man City’s decision to push for an immediate transfer also brings Liverpool and Manchester United firmly into the equation.

Both Premier League rivals have consistently viewed Bouaddi as a player capable of making an impact now and have never been particularly enthusiastic about a delayed move.

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PSG, Real Madrid also big admirers of Bouaddi

Paris Saint-Germain remain interested in Boauddi, but their need for another midfielder has eased after Fabian Ruiz agreed a one-year contract extension.

The European champions would still favour a loan-back if they were to strike a deal.

Real Madrid also continue monitoring youngster, although we understand Jose Mourinho currently favours adding a more experienced midfielder, leaving Los Blancos less advanced than several of their rivals.

The structure of any transfer is becoming increasingly important.

Bouaddi and his representatives are weighing up not only which club offers the best long-term project but also where the clearest pathway to first-team football exists.

Having returned from the World Cup, discussions have accelerated significantly.

His camp are now holding regular conversations with interested clubs, while Lille remain open to a sale despite preferring to keep Bouaddi for one final season on loan.

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